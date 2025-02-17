Multiple injuries reported after plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Several people, including a child, are injured after a plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon.

Emergency services, including Ornge air ambulance, received calls around 2 p.m. for reports of the crash, which the airport confirmed involved a Delta Air Lines flight arriving from the United States.

Several videos and photos on social media appeared to show a Delta plane upside down on the airport grounds.

A spokesperson for Ornge told Global News it dispatched multiple ambulances to the scene.

“One paediatric patient is currently being transported to Sick Kids with critical injuries,” it said.

“One male patient in his 60s transported to St. Michael’s Hospital with critical injuries (and) one patient being transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with critical injuries.”

A Delta Air Lines flight lies on the grounds of Pearson International Airport Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Several people were hurt when the plane crashed at the airport Monday afternoon. Caryn Lieberman/Global News

Details of injuries remain unclear. Shortly after the crash was first reported, Peel paramedics suggested there could be as many as nine people with injuries, including one in critical condition.

Peel Regional Police also said they were responding to the scene to assist emergency crews.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand said in a post on X 80 passengers were onboard the flight, and all have been accounted for. Pearson said all crew have been accounted for as well.

Majority of flights departing the airport Monday have either been delayed or cancelled.

The Delta Air Lines flight 4819 arrived from Minneapolis amid blowing snow following a winter storm that hit the Toronto region over the weekend.

Delta did not return Global News’ request for comment by publication time.

There was no immediate word on what led to the incident.

— with files from The Canadian Press