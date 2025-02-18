In their words: Ontario party leaders’ memorable 2025 debate quotes

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday night, the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties met in the second and final televised debate of the election campaign.

PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit Stiles, the Liberals’ Bonnie Crombie and Green Leader Mike Schreiner spent 90 minutes trying to frame their parties for the electorate and to define their opponents.

Through the course of the debate, the four made several memorable comments — some scripted and some seemingly off the cuff.

Below are two quotes from each on various topics from their own record and decisions to their allegations about their electoral opponents.

The province’s snap election will be held on Feb. 27.

Doug Ford

On building homes in the Greenbelt: “I think I was pretty clear. I said I was and then I wasn’t and then I went ahead and did it. But in saying that, I apologized to the people. Unlike any of you, when you do something wrong, you don’t apologize. I apologized to the people, we’re moving forward, we’re building homes.”

On the Liberals’ tax-cut promise: “I almost fell off the stage here, David, when Bonnie Crombie said she’ll cut taxes. When Bonnie Crombie was mayor she raised taxes every year, raised the garbage tax, raised the water tax, raised the water tax, raised property taxes every year.”

View image in full screen Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford waits for the start of the Ontario Leaders’ debate at CBC’s Broadcast Centre, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Marit Stiles

On Ford and Crombie’s housing back-and-forth: “These two, once again, fighting over who builds the least housing in the middle of a housing crisis. Go figure.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Ford’s early election call: “A few weeks ago, while he was facing and we were facing the biggest threat that our country has faced in generations, he decided to quit his job. Now, most people in Ontario, if you quit your job and didn’t show up for work the next day, you wouldn’t expect to be rehired. But Doug thinks he deserves that.”

View image in full screen Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles speaks to reporters after the Ontario Leaders’ debate at CBC’s Broadcast Centre, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Bonnie Crombie

On PC’s plan to build a tunnel under Highway 401: “Doug, Doug, Doug, a fantasy tunnel, how dumb is that Doug? A 40-year project… this is a fantasy that would bankrupt our province.”

On Ontario’s struggling colleges: “Doug Ford has set up a Ponzi scheme for our universities and our colleges, they’re relying on international students because he never capped them. He never capped them as he should have.

View image in full screen Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks to reporters after the Ontario Leaders’ debate at CBC’s Broadcast Centre, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Mike Schreiner

On Ontario Place deal: “If it’s such a great destination, why are Ontario taxpayers on the hook for this? When our kids are learning and overcrowded classrooms, people can’t afford homes, rural hospitals are closing.”

On leadership style: “I tell my deputy leaders (and local candidates)… that I’m not your boss, the people of your riding are your boss and we need more of that in Ontario.”