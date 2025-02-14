Edmonton man finally receives letter mailed in 1999

Send this page to someone via email

You’ve got mail — snail mail, that is.

A man in north Edmonton just received a letter mailed to him in August of 1999.

“The universe and Canada Post work in mysterious ways,” Warren Wuschenny said on Friday at his home in north Edmonton, where the long-delayed mail arrived this week.

“Who knows what happened to this letter?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Who knows what happened to this letter?"

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It was sent to Wuschenny by his cousin Shannon Shade, who at the time lived in Nanaimo, B.C. Shade remembers it well.

“I get slack for not sending cards to family a lot — clearly I do send them. They just need to be more patient!” she joked from Calgary, where she now lives.

The letter, complete with a 46-cent stamp, was finally delivered on Feb. 12, 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Post says if the mail did not come with a service letter, that it was likely discovered and re-entered the mail system.

“Our operations teams have seen occasions when customers find mail tucked away or ‘lost’ in a house they’ve just moved into, so the customer will put it back in the mailstream,” the Crown corporation said in a statement to Global News.

Noah Rishaug has the story in the video player above.