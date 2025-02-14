Menu

Lifestyle

Edmonton man finally receives letter mailed in 1999

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 8:12 pm
1 min read
Edmonton man finally receives letter mailed in 1999
WATCH: An Edmonton man finally receives a letter mailed to him 25 years ago.
You’ve got mail — snail mail, that is.

A man in north Edmonton just received a letter mailed to him in August of 1999.

“The universe and Canada Post work in mysterious ways,” Warren Wuschenny said on Friday at his home in north Edmonton, where the long-delayed mail arrived this week.

“Who knows what happened to this letter?”

It was sent to Wuschenny by his cousin Shannon Shade, who at the time lived in Nanaimo, B.C. Shade remembers it well.

“I get slack for not sending cards to family a lot — clearly I do send them. They just need to be more patient!” she joked from Calgary, where she now lives.

The letter, complete with a 46-cent stamp, was finally delivered on Feb. 12, 2025.

Canada Post says if the mail did not come with a service letter, that it was likely discovered and re-entered the mail system.

“Our operations teams have seen occasions when customers find mail tucked away or ‘lost’ in a house they’ve just moved into, so the customer will put it back in the mailstream,” the Crown corporation said in a statement to Global News.

Noah Rishaug has the story in the video player above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

