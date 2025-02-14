Manitoba government announces plans for new K-8 school in West St. Paul

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says a new school is slated for a community just north of Winnipeg, and is expected to house 600 students.

Education minister Tracy Schmidt announced Friday that the new K-8 facility is planned for the RM of West St. Paul’s Meadowlands development. In addition to the students, it’s expected to include 74 infant and preschool childcare spaces.

“The West St. Paul area has grown by leaps and bounds,” Schmidt said Friday.

“I am very proud to announce today our government will build a new school in this thriving community that so many families call home. The new school in West St. Paul will help keep class sizes small while ensuring kids can go to school closer to home.”

Schmidt said the province provided $1.5 million last year toward temporary modular units to stave off overcrowding.

Design work will get under way soon, with construction and the English and French school planned for 2026.

Seven Oaks School Division superintendent Tony Kreml called the plan a “welcome and much-appreciated investment.”

“This new facility will provide students with a modern, first-rate learning environment where they can thrive, reinforcing our commitment to a quality education,” Kreml said.

“Schools are the heart of our communities, bringing people together with a shared purpose – to support learning, growth and opportunity for all. This addition will not only benefit students but also serve as a gathering place that strengthens the entire community.

“This commitment will ensure that students have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed, now and in the future.”