Best Family Day activities to enjoy together

Looking for the perfect day of fun with the family? Start with a cozy movie night complete with a popcorn kit, mixing up delicious flavours that everyone will love. Then get creative with a bracelet-making kit, designing unique pieces together, or dive into some friendly competition with a family card game. From arts and crafts to laughter-filled games, there’s something for everyone—with these curated picks, making memories has never been so easy.
Relax and enjoy colouring simple, cozy designs with the family. From cute animals to charming hearts, each page offers a fun and calming way to celebrate Valentine’s Day—a perfect activity to share with loved ones.
Even if you’re not ready to brave the cold, you can still enjoy all the winter fun by putting this LEGO set together. Build, play, and imagine with the whole family as you create your own winter wonderland at the LEGO ski and climbing center.
Create colourful, one-of-a-kind bracelets and share them with friends for a fun and meaningful way to express creativity. With endless bead combinations, this kit offers an engaging activity that keeps little hands busy.
Break away from the usual questions and dive into fun, meaningful conversations with everyone in the family. With 200 thoughtful questions, these cards help build trust, spark laughter, and create lasting memories.
Looking to try something new? Unleash your creativity and craft beautiful, scented candles with this all-in-one kit that’s perfect for beginners and experts alike. From lavender to jasmine, enjoy making candles that smell amazing and look gorgeous—this kit makes DIY fun and easy for everyone.
Exploding Kittens is a hilariously unpredictable game where you’ll dodge exploding kittens and try not to get caught in the mayhem! With simple rules and wild, quirky cards, it’s the perfect game to bring the fun to any hangout or family night.
Zoom down snowy hills with this sturdy, high-speed snow tube, built for endless winter fun with family and friends. With a cushioned inner seat and durable design, this snow tube keeps every ride smooth, comfy, and full of excitement.
