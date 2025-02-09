Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Shop our 6 deals of the week

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 9, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Save big on Vitamix, Samsung and more coveted brand items. View image in full screen
Save big on Vitamix, Samsung and more coveted brand items.
Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our six deals of the week. Save big on Vitamix, Samsung and more coveted brand items.

 

Vitamix E320 1.89L 1500-Watt Stand Blender
The Vitamix E320 is your ticket to effortlessly creamy smoothies, soups, and sauces with its powerful 1500-watt motor and precision blending. With a spacious 1.89L container and durable stainless steel blades, it’s the perfect for creating delicious moments every day.
$349.99 at Best Buy (was $799.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cordless Vacuum
Make cleaning feel effortless with this powerful cordless vacuum, delivering 35 minutes of continuous suction to tackle every mess. With LED lights and a rotating brush head, no dust bunny stands a chance—even in the trickiest corners. Grab it while it’s 70% off!
$169.99 on Amazon (was $569.99)

 

Therabody Theragun mini 2.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device - Desert Rose
This massage gun is both powerful and portable, giving you instant muscle relief anytime, anywhere. With its patented triangle shape and 3-speed settings, the Theragun mini is your trusted wellness companion for combating aches and pains on the go.
$199.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

 

Grace & stella Award Winning Dew-Tox & Chill
Grace & Stella’s Dew-Tox & Chill is the ultimate self-care treat for your skin, leaving it refreshed, hydrated, and glowing. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, this mask brings relaxation and radiance, making it an award-winning addition to your skincare routine.
$17.05 on Amazon (was $45)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Samsung 85 Inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV
Transform your living room into the ultimate entertainment hub with this Samsung 85 inch smart TV. With stunning HDR visuals and a sleek design, every movie night feels like a front-row cinema experience.
$1,199.99 at Best Buy (was $1699.99)

 

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
Breathe easy and stay comfortable with the Dyson HP02, the perfect blend of air purifier, heater, and fan all in one sleek design. With its HEPA filter, it captures even the tiniest particles, keeping your air fresh, pure, and just the right temperature all year long.
$499.99 at Best Buy (was $649.99)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long – $649.99

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – $249.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $154.99

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Eyelash Mascara – $10.09

Moissanite Earrings – $57.66 – $71.08

