Family release album of B.C. teen music prodigy killed in tragic car crash

A Fernie couple is releasing their daughter’s new album posthumously with proceeds going to a memorial fund for future musicians.

They’re new songs from a talented young artist that are understandably hard for a grieving family to hear right now.

“I think the joy will come. It’s really difficult,” said Rachel Cline, Nell Smith’s mother.

Smith was set to release her debut album when she was killed in a car crash last October.

Her parents have set up a memorial fund in honour of her memory, with all proceeds from music and merchandise sold through her website Nellsmithmusic.com as well as GoFundme page going to support aspiring young musicians.

“Our objective is to raise $100,000 and to be able to give away $10,000 per year for 10 years,” said Nell’s father Jude Smith.

Nell wasn’t even a teenager yet when she embarked on an incredible and unlikely musical journey that started with a chance encounter before a Flaming Lips concert with lead singer Wayne Coyne.

That was followed by an unforgettable moment during the show that night.

“It’s a Steven Spielberg movie moment,” said Coyne during a 2022 interview with Global’s This is BC.

“I’m in a space bubble to begin with, I’m singing a David Bowie and she’s touching my hand through a space bubble.”

There was an exchange of phone numbers, leading to an eventual partnership on some recorded material and eventually a spot on the Stephen Colbert Show.

“Tell me it’s a story, tell me it’s a joke. It’s not real, I don’t believe it,” Nell told This is BC in a 2022 interview.

“There were nine songs we recorded and at that point, I remember Wayne saying, that’s when Wayne said, we should do something with this, we should put this out,” said Jude.

“Since she died we’ve had lots of people reach out again saying what the music meant to them,” said Cline.

Nell was just a toddler when her parents took her to her first music festival. Over the years they shared the same favourite bands and a love of music that will last forever.

“I can remember sitting in the car, with her, listening to them,” said Jude. “I’m looking forward to being able to get back to that, and take a car journey and be able to sing and kind of imagine her sitting next to me.”