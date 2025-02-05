Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta mom charged in 13-year-old son’s suspected overdose death

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
An area near 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South were a 13-year-old boy was found dead on Dec. 26, 2024 in Lethbridge, Alta. View image in full screen
An area near 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South were a 13-year-old boy was found dead on Dec. 26, 2024 in Lethbridge, Alta. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman from Lethbridge is facing charges in the death of her teenage son during the Christmas holidays.

Lethbridge police responded the afternoon of Dec. 26, 2024, to the sudden death of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found along the 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South.

Police believe the boy and his mother had allegedly been using drugs around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, when he overdosed at a south side residence.

Police said a call was placed to 911 but then hung up on.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Upon the arrival of first responders, the boy’s mother hid him and lied about his whereabouts to prevent apprehension as he had previously been reported missing,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said after that, the mom and son left the home and walked to a nearby business.

Story continues below advertisement

“Evidence gathered during the investigation indicated the boy was in medical distress,” police added.

Video surveillance showed the pair spent the night on the street and the boy never moved from the ground, police said, adding at no time were paramedics called.

Trending Now

On Dec. 26 around 2 p.m., the woman reported she had found her son dead.

Two people who work at a business near where the boy was found told Global News they saw emergency responders remove the body from a spot in front of Foothills Cleaners.

Toxicology results to confirm the teen’s cause of death are still being processed. (Such tests can take weeks or months to complete.)

In the meantime, Blanche Isobel Irene Fick, 38, of Lethbridge, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Fick remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Feb. 7.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices