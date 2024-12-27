Menu

Canada

Lethbridge teen found dead outside business on Boxing Day: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 27, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
A Lethbridge police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A Lethbridge police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
The Lethbridge Police Service says an investigation is underway after a 13-year-old boy was found dead outside a business on the city’s south side on Boxing Day.

According to police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South just after 2 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body.

In a news release issued Friday, police said detectives are “investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death” and an autopsy will be completed in Calgary next week.

Police did not release the boy’s name but confirmed he was from Lethbridge. Police did not say what business his body was found near. They also did not say if the death is believed to be criminal or if they are looking for any suspects.

Global News has reached out to the LPS for more information about what happened.

