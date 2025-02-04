Diddy accused of sexually assaulting up-and-coming male musician in 2015

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued by another John Doe who claims that the incarcerated hip-hop mogul drugged and assaulted him.

The new lawsuit was filed in New York County Supreme Court on Feb. 3 by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has been behind a number of suits brought against Diddy over the past year.

The new suit concerns an as-yet-unnamed aspiring male singer, who claims he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy in 2015. The man, who is suing Diddy for sexual battery, is seeking a series of damages to address the physical and emotional distress he allegedly suffered. He is seeking an amount to be determined at trial.

Ten years ago, the then-23-year-old aspiring rapper and singer was scheduled to open for a popular music artist at a series of Los Angeles nightclubs, including QC’s 20/20, in Montebello, Calif., according to court documents. (Global News has not independently viewed the documents.)

Prior to his performance, Doe was told that Diddy would be in attendance and “had heard of his talent and would be watching him perform.” He also claims that he was told if his performance went well, Diddy would consider signing Doe to his label, Bad Boy Records, and offer “studio time with Combs himself.”

“The conduct described herein is shockingly typical of how defendant Sean Combs conducted himself for many years,” the lawsuit reads. “Sean Combs believed he was above the law. He is not.”

Doe alleges that Diddy’s assault took place at an after-party in Los Angeles following his performance. The suit claims that many other well-known entertainers were partaking in drugs and one of Diddy’s associates handed Doe a drink made with the rapper’s vodka brand Cîroc. He claims he was told to drink it and that it was from Diddy. After drinking the beverage, Doe “quickly felt lightheaded” and lost consciousness, according to the suit.

“While drifting in and out of consciousness, Doe observed Combs and his entourage engaging in group sexual activity, often with other attendees who appeared either drugged, unconscious, or as if they were paid escorts,” the lawsuit reads.

Later, Doe reportedly woke up “from a physical jolt” and found his pants had been removed and alleges that Diddy was groping him. The filing also states that Doe believed Diddy had been performing oral sex on him during the alleged encounter.

When Doe reportedly attempted to reject Diddy’s sexual advances, the record producer allegedly threatened him, saying he could “easily contact his manager and ruin any chances he had of succeeding in the music industry.”

Diddy, 55, allegedly ordered Doe to have sex with a woman, and he pretended he needed to use the bathroom, where he escaped to the parking lot and left QC’s 20/20. Doe did not report the alleged incident because he was afraid of being shut out of the music industry.

“This assault greatly affected Doe’s passion for music, leading him to abandon his aspirations for many years,” the lawsuit states. “The reality and dark underbelly of the industry, as revealed through his encounter with Combs, ended his desire and dreams to pursue a career in that world.”

In a statement, Diddy’s lawyers said, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

On Feb. 3, Doe’s lawyer Buzbee announced his plans to file more than 10 civil lawsuits in the next seven to 10 days against Diddy and his associates. This comes as a deadline approaches on March 1 in New York, the last day allowing victims of past sexual assault to file civil lawsuits despite an expired statue of limitations.

The new suit comes a few days after prosecutors added new details to their indictment against Diddy on Jan. 30, accusing him of sex trafficking at least three women and dangling someone off a hotel balcony during a two-decade racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors added four years to the length of Diddy’s alleged racketeering conspiracy in the revised indictment, saying it lasted from about 2004 to 2024. The original indictment said the conspiracy began in 2008.

The indictment also stated that there are at least three female victims and listed them as “Victim-1,” Victim-2″ and “Victim-3,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Diddy used his “power and prestige” in the entertainment industry to intimidate, threaten and lure women, often under the pretence of a romantic relationship.

The indictment stated that Diddy “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy is currently facing more than 30 civil lawsuits. He is awaiting a federal criminal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering, scheduled for May 5.

He has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September 2024 arrest. He remains incarcerated without bail.

—With files from The Associated Press