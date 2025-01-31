Diddy, accused of sex trafficking, says alleged sex workers were actually girlfriends

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

Prosecutors have added new details to their indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Thursday, accusing him of sex trafficking at least three women and dangling someone off a hotel balcony during a two-decade racketeering conspiracy.

The refreshed indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court ahead of Diddy’s trial, scheduled for May 5.

Diddy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September 2024 arrest. He remains incarcerated without bail.

Prosecutors added four years to the length of Diddy’s alleged racketeering conspiracy in the revised indictment, saying it lasted from about 2004 to 2024. The original indictment said the conspiracy began in 2008.

The new indictment also stated that there are at least three female victims and listed them as “Victim-1,” Victim-2″ and “Victim-3,” according to court documents obtained by the New York Times. (Global News has not independently viewed the documents.)

Prosecutors said Diddy used his “power and prestige” in the entertainment industry to intimidate, threaten and lure women, often under the pretence of a romantic relationship.

The indictment stated that Diddy “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

It said he subjected his victims to violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm and verbal abuse. The allegations also claim that he “manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers.”

“On multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked and shoved others,” it said. “On one occasion, Combs dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”

In a statement, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said the filing has “no new offenses” and claimed that the prosecutions’ theory “remains flawed.”

“The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial,” Agnifilo added.

Among the new allegations, the indictment also claims that Diddy referred to the alleged sexual acts as “Freak Offs” but at times they involved only him and “a female victim.”

“Freak Offs” are defined in the indictment as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

“Like the Freak Offs, these commercial sex acts involving Combs and a female victim were prearranged, sometimes lasted multiple days, were sometimes electronically recorded by Combs and often involved Combs distributing a variety of controlled substances to the victim, in part to keep the victim obedient and compliant,” the court documents alleged.

“In connection with the commercial sex acts, Combs provided the victims with, among other things, monetary payments, career opportunities, and payment of rent and housing expenses.”

The complaint against the music mogul also said Diddy paid hotel security staff US$100,000 (nearly C$145,166.32) for surveillance footage of his alleged assault of a woman, later revealed as his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, in March 2016.

The indictment states that “when Combs’ authority or reputation was threatened by the possibility of negative publicity or legal or law enforcement action against him,” he and his associates “pressured witnesses and victims, including through attempted bribery, to stay silent and not report what they experienced or knew to law enforcement.”

The news of the updated indictment comes one week after Diddy’s legal team filed a US$50-million defamation lawsuit against a man they said had falsely claimed to possess videos implicating the 55-year-old producer in sexual assaults on eight celebrities.

The lawsuit accuses Courtney Burgess and his lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, of fabricating “outrageous lies” as part of an effort to potentially profit from the media frenzy around Diddy.

Diddy is also suing Nextstar Media Group, the parent company of television network NewsNation, for airing Burgess’s allegations without conducting proper due diligence.

—With files from The Associated Press