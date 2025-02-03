Menu

Politics

Toronto reviewing procurement policies as part of U.S. tariff response plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2025 1:27 pm
1 min read
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she has instructed city staff to co-ordinate with federal and provincial governments to respond to looming U.S. tariffs with a plan that includes a review of the city’s procurement policies.

Chow says Toronto’s action plan will include a buy-Canadian initiative to prioritize local goods and services.

She says the plan will also include a review of Toronto’s procurement policies and contracts.

Chow says she is convening a team of largest employers and labour leaders to provide advice and help protect sectors of the economy that are at risk due to the U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to hit Canada with duties of 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on everything else starting on Tuesday, and Ottawa has responded with a plan to implement retaliatory tariffs.

Chow says she won’t let the “senseless trade war” jeopardize her efforts to build a more affordable and safer Toronto.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

