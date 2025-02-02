Menu

The Curator

Shop our top Valentine’s Day deals

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 2, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
valentine's day deals View image in full screen
Save big on Samsung, LEGO and more coveted brand items.
Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our Valentine’s Day deals. Save big on Samsung, LEGO and more coveted brand items.

 

Samsung The Frame 65 Inch HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV
Transform your space with the Samsung Frame 65″—a stunning QLED TV that doubles as a work of art when not in use. It’s perfect for watching rom-coms with your valentine.
$1599.99 at Best Buy (was $2499.99)

 

LEGO Valentine's Heart Ornament Building Toy Set
Let your imagination bloom with this charming heart ornament—perfect for celebrating love all year round. This LEGO set is a delightful way to create and share something special!
$11.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Meta Quest 3S 256GB VR Headset with Touch Plus Controllers & Batman: Arkham Shadow
Step into adventure with the Meta Quest 3S VR Headset—where immersive gameplay meets superhero action. It’s the perfect gift for your tech-loving valentine.
$479.99 at Best Buy (was $549.99)

 

Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
There’s no better way to show yourself some love this Valentine’s Day than with this depuffing wand from TheraFace. Designed to soothe and refresh, it helps you wake up with a radiant, well-rested glow.
$169.99 at Best Buy (was 189.99)
More Recommendations

 

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Zoom through dust and dirt with this sleek, lightweight vacuum that keeps your space spotless. It’s the ultimate cleaning companion at an unbeatable value.
$399.99 at Best Buy (was 799.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Rose Valentine's Day Flower
This elegant glass rose is a lasting symbol of love, never fading and always serving as a thoughtful reminder. With its soft LED glow, it adds warmth to any space.
$24.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

More from The Curator
