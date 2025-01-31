A singles’ guide to Valentine’s Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who says Valentine’s Day is just for couples? This year, make it all about you. Whether you’re indulging in a little self-care, treating yourself to something sparkly or planning the ultimate cozy night in, these fun ideas (and must-have gifts) will make your solo celebration extra special.

Buy yourself flowers

Fluted Ceramic Vase Miley Cyrus said it best; you don’t need a partner to buy you flowers. Treat yourself to a bouquet of your absolute favourites and place them in this gorgeous fluted vase. Light a deliciously scented candle, admire your handiwork, and bask in the joy of fresh blooms, all picked by the person who knows your taste best—you. $26.73 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Get glam

Nars Talc-Free Powder Blush in Sex Appeal Nothing says confidence like a chic makeup look. This cutesy pink blush is the ultimate pick-me-up, whether you’re indulging in a solo soirée or hosting a Galentine’s dinner. Pair it with your fanciest (read: comfiest) loungewear, order takeout from your favourite spot, and revel in the beauty of your own company, or a fabulous gathering of friends. $46 at Sephora

Pamper yourself with a spa night

Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion Vanilla Cashmere Self-care is the ultimate love language, and what better way to treat yourself than with a luxurious at-home spa night? Start with this ultra-hydrating face mask, run a bubble bath and slather on a silky body lotion like this delectable vanilla cashmere formula. Throw on a fluffy robe and sip on a glass of wine while you let the relaxation sink in. $26.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Cook yourself a fancy dinner

Rustic Plate Set Who says a gourmet meal is reserved for date night? Channel your inner chef and whip up a decadent dish of your choice. Elevate the experience with this elegant dinnerware set, pour yourself a glass of wine and toast to the best company around (you!). $42.74 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Write yourself a love letter

Papier Notes and Thoughts Journal You’ve come a long way, and that deserves to be celebrated. Take a moment to reflect on everything you love about yourself—your resilience, your humour, your ability to pick the perfect playlist for any mood. Jot it all down in this beautiful journal, and let it serve as a reminder that self-love is forever. $42 at Papier

Hit the road, solo

The Weekender in Atlas Pink Just you, your favourite playlist, and the open road–pure bliss! Whether you’re chasing scenic views or hunting down the best roadside diners, this chic duffel bag is the perfect travel companion. Spacious enough for all your essentials but stylish enough to turn heads, it’s made for spontaneous getaways and well-planned adventures alike. $145 at Beis

Story continues below advertisement

Treat yourself!

Mejuri Lab Grown Sapphire Huggies Who says you need an occasion—or a partner—to splurge on a little sparkle? These sapphire and diamond mini hoops are the ultimate self-love statement. Dainty yet dazzling, they catch the light (and compliments), whether you’re dressing up for a night out or lounging in your coziest sweats. Because let’s be real—self-gifting is the best kind of gifting. $168 at Mejuri

Sip, relax, repeat

Lake & Oak Rose Hibiscus Glow This dreamy floral tea makes every sip feel like a little luxury. Pair it with your favourite book or a rom-com, and let the warmth and comfort wrap around you like a hug. After all, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to steep yourself in relaxation. $17.50 at Lake & Oak

Movie night in

Portable 4K Mini Smart Projector Sex and the City marathon, anyone? There’s nothing better than curling up in bed with a homemade cosmo in hand and a front-row seat to the ultimate singles’ show. Worship at the altar of Carrie Bradshaw with this dreamy projector, soaking in all the wit, fashion and friendship. And just like that… your perfect Valentine’s Day night in is set. $179.99 at Best Buy (was $199.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Get comfy in style

Joe Fresh Two-Piece Sleep Set These adorable Valentine’s Day pajamas are as soft as they are sweet, perfect for a solo night of self-care or a Galentine’s date. Get out your favourite snacks, and you’ve got the ultimate cozy night in. Nothing says self-love like feeling comfy and cute. $33 at Joe Fresh

You may also like:

Heart-Shaped Silicone Spatula – $12.98

L’Occitane Shea Lip Balm Stick – $19

Wild Love Novel – $21.59

Ceramic Cloud Coffee Mug – $35.98

Dr.roller Ice Roller for Face – $12.99