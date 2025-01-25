Pinto lifts Senators to 2-1 win over Maple Leafs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OTTAWA – Shane Pinto spoiled the night for thousands of Toronto Maple Leafs fans on Saturday night.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs (30-17-2) making their lone visit to the nation’s capital this season there seemed to be a higher than normal contingent of Leafs faithful in the stands.

Chants of “Go Leafs Go” easily drowned out those by the hometown Ottawa Senators’ fans until Pinto broke a 1-1 deadlock midway through the third period.

Pinto scored his ninth of the season after Matthew Highmore’s pass deflected off Pinto’s knee to give Ottawa (24-20-4) a 2-1 lead with 9:13 remaining in regulation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Joseph Woll, with 22 saves, and Anton Forsberg, with 27, were solid, especially the Ottawa netminder in the dying minutes of the third.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bobby McMann gave the Leafs an early lead and got the blue and white fans into the game.

The cheering seemed somewhat subdued when Tim Stutzle tied the game midway through the first to end Ottawa’s scoring drought of 147:53.

Toronto’s Jacob Quillan made his NHL debut. The 22-year-old’s family moved to Ottawa five years ago making this a bit of a homecoming. Travis Hamonic returned to the Senators lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Ottawa tightened up defensively when most needed and was able to hold the Leafs at bay.

Leafs: Joseph Woll was solid when called upon. He made a big save on Drake Batherson early in the second to keep the game tied 1-1.

KEY MOMENT

With the puck heading toward the goal line, Ottawa’s Tyler Kleven was able to stop a Nick Robertson shot early in the third.

KEY STAT

With Saturday’s start Anton Forsberg tied Ray Emery for most starts by a Senators goaltender with 122,

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Senators: Host Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.