SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Pinto lifts Senators to 2-1 win over Maple Leafs

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2025 9:52 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – Shane Pinto spoiled the night for thousands of Toronto Maple Leafs fans on Saturday night.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs (30-17-2) making their lone visit to the nation’s capital this season there seemed to be a higher than normal contingent of Leafs faithful in the stands.

Chants of “Go Leafs Go” easily drowned out those by the hometown Ottawa Senators’ fans until Pinto broke a 1-1 deadlock midway through the third period.

Pinto scored his ninth of the season after Matthew Highmore’s pass deflected off Pinto’s knee to give Ottawa (24-20-4) a 2-1 lead with 9:13 remaining in regulation.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena'
Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena
Story continues below advertisement

Both Joseph Woll, with 22 saves, and Anton Forsberg, with 27, were solid, especially the Ottawa netminder in the dying minutes of the third.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bobby McMann gave the Leafs an early lead and got the blue and white fans into the game.

The cheering seemed somewhat subdued when Tim Stutzle tied the game midway through the first to end Ottawa’s scoring drought of 147:53.

Toronto’s Jacob Quillan made his NHL debut. The 22-year-old’s family moved to Ottawa five years ago making this a bit of a homecoming. Travis Hamonic returned to the Senators lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Ottawa tightened up defensively when most needed and was able to hold the Leafs at bay.

Leafs: Joseph Woll was solid when called upon. He made a big save on Drake Batherson early in the second to keep the game tied 1-1.

Trending Now

KEY MOMENT

With the puck heading toward the goal line, Ottawa’s Tyler Kleven was able to stop a Nick Robertson shot early in the third.

KEY STAT

With Saturday’s start Anton Forsberg tied Ray Emery for most starts by a Senators goaltender with 122,

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Senators: Host Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices