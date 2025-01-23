Save Our Streets forum will address B.C.-wide safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

A one-day event addressing provincewide public safety concerns is underway in Vancouver on Thursday.

Organized by the Save Our Streets (SOS), a coalition of businesses and community groups, the Communities Driving Change forum features panels consisting of experts on policy, housing and addiction.

SOS said the issues it raised when the group formed in 2023 have yet to be addressed by the province.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It feels like there’s a bit of classism that we’re allowing this permissive environment, repeat chronic offenders with violent histories to continue to impact the safety in our communities,” Clint Mahlman, co-founder of SOS and president and CEO of London Drugs told Global News.

“For us, it’s about protecting our employees, service workers, and ensuring our business community and organizations thrive throughout the province.”

The issues raised in 2023 included drug addictions and drug trade, mental health challenges, law enforcement, judicial reform and homelessness.

Story continues below advertisement

Speakers at the forum include Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, B.C.’s Minister of State on Community Safety Terry Yung and B.C. Conservative leader, John Rustad.

“The time for talk is over,” Mahlam added. “We need governments to take the responsibility and accountability seriously and act change now.”