Politics

Vancouver to transform Downtown Eastside by pausing social housing, cracking down on crime

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 5:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Housing advocate asks questions about empty Vancouver hotel'
Housing advocate asks questions about empty Vancouver hotel
WATCH: A longtime Vancouver housing advocate is wondering why, more than six years after it was slated for social housing, the Regent Hotel still sits empty. Kristen Robinson reports – Jan 1, 2025
The City of Vancouver says it will not approve any new construction of new supportive housing units in the city as it works to transform the Downtown Eastside (DTES).

“The Downtown Eastside reflects our city’s resilience, but also its struggles,” Sim said at the Save Our Streets Forum. “For too long, hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent without delivering meaningful change. It’s time for a new direction — one that prioritizes recovery, inclusivity, and public safety while integrating the DTES into the broader Vancouver community.”

In what Sim called a pivotal moment in the city’s approach to addressing addiction, crime and housing challenges in the DTES, he outlined three proposed policy shifts.

The first is an update of the Downtown Eastside Area Plan to encourage a mix of housing, businesses, and services. Sim said this approach will aim to break the cycle of hyper-concentrated services in the DTES, including supportive housing, shelter services, and social services.

“This allows for the integration of the DTES neighbourhood into Vancouver’s broader community, ensuring a more balanced, supportive environment for residents, businesses, and visitors,” Sim said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board votes on whether to limit where homeless can shelter'
Vancouver Park Board votes on whether to limit where homeless can shelter
The city will also launch a city-wide crackdown on organized crime and gangs operating in the DTES. Sim said that in collaboration with the Vancouver Police Department, the city will address street-entrenched violence by dismantling criminal networks that exploit vulnerable residents and undermine community safety.

Sim said the city can focus on renewing and revitalizing the current ageing housing stock by pausing the construction of net new supportive housing units.

Vancouver currently houses 77 per cent of the region’s supportive housing, despite comprising only 25 per cent of the region’s population, according to the city.

“We need to prioritize accountability, dignity, and recovery,” Sim said. “We owe it to neighbourhood residents, Vancouverites, and all British Columbians to do better, and we will.”

