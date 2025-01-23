Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario dad misses birth of child after SUV, cellphone stolen

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 12:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Canadians need serious action’: Politicians, police gather to combat auto theft crisis'
‘Canadians need serious action’: Politicians, police gather to combat auto theft crisis
RELATED: 'Canadians need serious action': Politicians, police gather to combat auto theft crisis – Feb 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Hamilton say a father was forced to miss the birth of his child after his SUV and cell phone were stolen earlier this month.

They say on Jan. 14, the man left his Honda CRV running as he went to collect their other child from daycare, and that was when the car went missing.

The thieves made off with not only his car, but also his cellphone and other personal belongings.

Before the theft, the man’s wife had been admitted to hospital for medical complications. A few hours later, she called a neighbour and asked them to come to the hospital as she was unable to reach her husband, who was without his car or his phone.

When he finally arrived at the hospital, he discovered that his spouse had undergone emergency surgery and that their child had been delivered.

Story continues below advertisement

“The victim missed the birth of their child because their vehicle and phone had been stolen,” a police release noted.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said officers found the stolen vehicle on Tuesday with six teens inside, including a pair who were in the trunk.

Click to play video: 'Auto insurance premiums rising: What can Canadian drivers do to trim the bill?'
Auto insurance premiums rising: What can Canadian drivers do to trim the bill?
Trending Now

They say all six of the teens are facing charges in connection with the incident, as well as another teen who was arrested at a home in the area shortly after the vehicle was located.

A 16-year-old girl from Hamilton is facing two charges of vehicle theft as well as a number of other charges, including theft under $5,000 and theft of gas under $5,000.

A 15-year-old boy from Hamilton is also facing a lengthy list of theft and possession of stolen property charges, as well as failure to comply with undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

The remainder of the teens are facing a charge of occupying a motor vehicle without consent.

Four other teens are also facing charges in connection with the “crime spree” as there have been other vehicles stolen from community centres in the city over the past five months, according to police.

They say officers continue to investigate the involvement of the other teens in connection with the thefts.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices