Ontario dad misses birth of child after SUV, cellphone stolen

Police in Hamilton say a father was forced to miss the birth of his child after his SUV and cell phone were stolen earlier this month.

They say on Jan. 14, the man left his Honda CRV running as he went to collect their other child from daycare, and that was when the car went missing.

The thieves made off with not only his car, but also his cellphone and other personal belongings.

Before the theft, the man’s wife had been admitted to hospital for medical complications. A few hours later, she called a neighbour and asked them to come to the hospital as she was unable to reach her husband, who was without his car or his phone.

When he finally arrived at the hospital, he discovered that his spouse had undergone emergency surgery and that their child had been delivered.

“The victim missed the birth of their child because their vehicle and phone had been stolen,” a police release noted.

Police said officers found the stolen vehicle on Tuesday with six teens inside, including a pair who were in the trunk.

They say all six of the teens are facing charges in connection with the incident, as well as another teen who was arrested at a home in the area shortly after the vehicle was located.

A 16-year-old girl from Hamilton is facing two charges of vehicle theft as well as a number of other charges, including theft under $5,000 and theft of gas under $5,000.

A 15-year-old boy from Hamilton is also facing a lengthy list of theft and possession of stolen property charges, as well as failure to comply with undertaking.

The remainder of the teens are facing a charge of occupying a motor vehicle without consent.

Four other teens are also facing charges in connection with the “crime spree” as there have been other vehicles stolen from community centres in the city over the past five months, according to police.

They say officers continue to investigate the involvement of the other teens in connection with the thefts.