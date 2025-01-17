Extreme cold, poor visibility expected as Manitoba hit with blizzard warning

Send this page to someone via email

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue developing throughout the day across the Red River Valley, including in Winnipeg, and the Interlake, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

Meteorologist Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start that, contrary to popular belief, there doesn’t need to be an excessive amount of snow to trigger a blizzard warning — it has more to do with visibility.

“[A blizzard warning is issued] when the visibility is a quarter-mile or less for four hours … with winds of 40 km/h or higher,” Fulton said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re expecting some pretty strong northerly winds to develop as a cold front moves through the city this morning — actually expecting northerly winds of 70 [km/h] gusting 90, and the visibility is going to be pretty poor as well.”

You may want to delay any travel plans, Fulton said, especially if those plans involve highway driving.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While there are blowing snow advisories for some areas west of Portage la Prairie and east of Beausejour, Fulton said larger cities like Winnipeg will be mostly spared — although extreme winds and cold temperatures, with expected wind chill hitting the -30 area, remain in the cards.

“There’s not going to be a whole heck of a lot of snow coming down … I would think we’ll probably just have a few centimetres in most areas.

“Right inside cities, like right inside downtown Winnipeg, it’ll be as windy as anything, but it won’t be as bad as when you get out into open countryside.”