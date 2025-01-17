Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold, poor visibility expected as Manitoba hit with blizzard warning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 9:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro on blizzard conditions'
Manitoba Hydro on blizzard conditions
Manitoba Hydro's Peter Chura talks about the type of preparations made during winter storms to tackle any potential outages.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue developing throughout the day across the Red River Valley, including in Winnipeg, and the Interlake, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

Meteorologist Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start that, contrary to popular belief, there doesn’t need to be an excessive amount of snow to trigger a blizzard warning — it has more to do with visibility.

“[A blizzard warning is issued] when the visibility is a quarter-mile or less for four hours … with winds of 40 km/h or higher,” Fulton said.
Story continues below advertisement
“We’re expecting some pretty strong northerly winds to develop as a cold front moves through the city this morning — actually expecting northerly winds of 70 [km/h] gusting 90, and the visibility is going to be pretty poor as well.”

You may want to delay any travel plans, Fulton said, especially if those plans involve highway driving.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While there are blowing snow advisories for some areas west of Portage la Prairie and east of Beausejour, Fulton said larger cities like Winnipeg will be mostly spared — although extreme winds and cold temperatures, with expected wind chill hitting the -30 area, remain in the cards.

Trending Now

“There’s not going to be a whole heck of a lot of snow coming down … I would think we’ll probably just have a few centimetres in most areas.

“Right inside cities, like right inside downtown Winnipeg, it’ll be as windy as anything, but it won’t be as bad as when you get out into open countryside.”

Click to play video: 'Mayor, councillor want to nix snow-clearing pilot project for Winnipeg streets'
Mayor, councillor want to nix snow-clearing pilot project for Winnipeg streets
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices