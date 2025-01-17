Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As Trump tariffs looms, Joly to update on meetings with U.S. politicians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2025 7:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Joly, LeBlanc to meet with Trump aides in Florida'
Joly, LeBlanc to meet with Trump aides in Florida
WATCH: Joly, LeBlanc to meet with Trump aides in Florida – Dec 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will provide an update on Canada’s efforts to stop punishing U.S. tariffs Friday morning following meetings in Washington on border security, trade and investment Thursday.

Joly spent the day meeting with both Republicans and Democrats including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and Idaho Sen. James Risch.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau launches Canada-U.S. relations council, as Smith goes rogue on Trump tariff response'
Trudeau launches Canada-U.S. relations council, as Smith goes rogue on Trump tariff response

The meetings came days before incoming president Donald Trump takes office and his vow to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was also in Washington this week and said Thursday that the plan for Trump’s tariffs is unclear, even among Republican senators and congresspeople.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with premiers in Ottawa Wednesday to discuss the country’s response to Trump’s tariff threat.

Joly also met Thursday night with outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with whom she has worked closely in recent years on global issues including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices