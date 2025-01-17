As Trump tariffs looms, Joly to update on meetings with U.S. politicians

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will provide an update on Canada’s efforts to stop punishing U.S. tariffs Friday morning following meetings in Washington on border security, trade and investment Thursday.

Joly spent the day meeting with both Republicans and Democrats including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and Idaho Sen. James Risch.

2:09 Trudeau launches Canada-U.S. relations council, as Smith goes rogue on Trump tariff response

The meetings came days before incoming president Donald Trump takes office and his vow to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was also in Washington this week and said Thursday that the plan for Trump’s tariffs is unclear, even among Republican senators and congresspeople.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with premiers in Ottawa Wednesday to discuss the country’s response to Trump’s tariff threat.

Joly also met Thursday night with outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with whom she has worked closely in recent years on global issues including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.