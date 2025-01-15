Manitoba starts rolling out plastic replacements for old-style paper health cards

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has taken another step toward fulfilling its promise to replace paper provincial health cards with plastic ones.

The government has started accepting online applications for the new cards, which are seen as more modern and durable than the paper ones that are subject to wear and tear.

While applications are now open, it’s not clear how soon the new cards will start rolling out.

Uzoma Asagwara, the health minister, says people can expect to receive their cards in the coming months.

The government has also promised a digital version of the cards, which it says will be available soon.

The NDP government made plastic health cards a key promise in last year’s budget, and Premier Wab Kinew posted a video on Instagram in the fall that said the cards would be ready in December.

