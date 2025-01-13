SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors beat Warriors to end losing skid

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2025 10:14 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Ochai Agbaji scored two key baskets late in the fourth quarter to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

He gave Toronto a one-point lead with 93 seconds left and helped ice the win with a dunk with 39.8 seconds to play.

Golden State’s Buddy Hield attempted a deep three-pointer at the buzzer but came up short.

Scottie Barnes had 23 points for the Raptors (9-31), who ended their five-game losing streak. Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 13 assists.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 26 points. The Warriors fell below the .500 mark at 19-20.

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley was ruled out before the game due to left hip soreness. Warriors forward Draymond Green sat out due to illness.

Guard Jamal Shead provided some spark off the bench for Toronto late in the first quarter with back-to-back three-pointers. The Raptors led 28-26 after 12 minutes and took a 52-50 lead into the half.

Lindy Waters III gave Golden State an 86-77 lead by hitting his second straight three-pointer with 9:27 remaining. Montreal’s Chris Boucher answered with back-to-back three-pointers of his own to keep Toronto close. Boucher finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

TAKEAWAYS

Golden State: Canada’s Andrew Wiggins, who grew up just north of Toronto, earned cheers from some of the 19,615 in attendance with his first basket of the game. It was his first game at Scotiabank Arena since 2018.

Toronto: Two early fouls limited Toronto swingman RJ Barrett’s court time in the early going. He was limited to eight minutes in the first half and finished the game with 15 points over 26 minutes.

KEY MOMENT

With Golden State pressing late in the fourth quarter, Boucher snared a rebound to ensure Toronto’s one-point cushion stayed intact.

KEY STAT

Toronto hit 12 three-pointers in the game and shot 47.7 per cent from the field.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Continue their road trip with a visit to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

