Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Here’s how capital gains tax changes will work after Parliament prorogued

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 10:30 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau to step down as PM after Liberals choose successor'
Trudeau to step down as PM after Liberals choose successor
Justin Trudeau said Monday he will step down as prime minister once the Liberal Party chooses his successor, announcing also that he had asked the governor general to prorogue Parliament. He added that the country deserves a “real choice in the next election” and he “cannot be the best option” if he has internal battles to fight.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government has provided clarity on how proposed changes to capital gains taxes will work after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament without passing legislation to put the new tax rules into law.

Back in the 2024 budget last spring, the Liberals introduced plans to raise the inclusion rate — how much of the proceeds from an asset’s sale are subject to tax — to two-thirds, up from 50 per cent, on all capital gains earned over $250,000 annually. That inclusion rate would also rise to two-thirds for all gains made by corporations and many trusts.

The changes were set to affect all capital gains realized after June 25, 2024. Capital gains can result from the sale of an asset like a stock or a secondary property such as a cottage, but Canadians’ primary residences remain exempt from capital gains taxes.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures were billed as a way to improve tax fairness and were a pillar of the budget, allowing the Liberals to fund other proposed spending plans.

The Liberals separated the capital gains tax changes from other items in the budget bill and tabled the proposals as a notice of ways and means motion in September. But the minority government failed to pass the formal legislation enshrining the capital gains tax changes in law amid a Conservative filibuster in the fall.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trudeau’s move to prorogue Parliament until March 24 — suspending the business of lawmaking as the Liberals seek a successor to the outgoing prime minister — leaves all unpassed legislation in limbo.

Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau to step down as Prime Minister, Liberal leader'
Justin Trudeau to step down as Prime Minister, Liberal leader

A Department of Finance official told Global News in an email on Tuesday that the Canada Revenue Agency will continue to administer the capital gains changes as directed by the September tabling.

Story continues below advertisement

“Parliamentary convention dictates that taxation proposals are effective as soon as the government tables a Notice of Ways and Means Motion; this approach provides consistency and fairness in the treatment of all taxpayers,” the official said in an email.

That won’t change because of Parliament’s prorogation, but could be affected if an election is held and a new government is formed when the House of Commons returns in the spring.

Trending Now

“In the event that Parliament is prorogued, or dissolved, the CRA will generally continue to administer proposed legislation consistent with its established guidelines,” the official said.

“Upon resumption of Parliament, if no bill is passed in the House of Commons, and the government signals its intent to not proceed with the proposed measures, the CRA would cease to administer them.”

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Capital gains changes to bring in billions less than Ottawa expects according to PBO'
Business Matters: Capital gains changes to bring in billions less than Ottawa expects according to PBO

Jamie Golombek, the managing director of tax and estate planning with CIBC Private Wealth, told The Canadian Press that the CRA informed accountants last year that it would follow “standard practice” and start applying the proposed measures on capital gains realized on or after June 25, 2024, even though legislation hadn’t passed.

Story continues below advertisement

Golombek is suggesting clients prepare to pay the higher capital gains taxes. He reasons if the legislation doesn’t pass, anyone who pays will likely get a refund, but if it later passes and you didn’t pay, you could be hit with interest fees for being late.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices