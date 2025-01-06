Trudeau says he will resign after Liberals choose successor, prorogues Parliament

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Trudeau says he plans to step down as Canada’s prime minister and leader of the Liberal party.

Trudeau made the announcement on Monday, saying he will stay on until a replacement is chosen, while also asking the governor general to prorogue the Parliament until March 24.

“Despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” Trudeau said, speaking in front of his residence in Ottawa.

“That’s why this morning I advised the governor general that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

Trudeau also added that over the holidays, he had a chance to reflect over his own political future and has decided to step aside to make way for a new leader.

Story continues below advertisement

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process,” Trudeau said.

“Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

How did we get here?

Trudeau’s announcement came amid growing calls from within the Liberal caucus for Trudeau to resign as the party’s popularity in public opinion polls continues to plunge.

Story continues below advertisement

During the winter break, the Ontario, Atlantic and Quebec caucuses all concluded that Trudeau needed to step aside, saying it was time for a new leader to lead the Liberals into the next federal election.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Multiple high-profile cabinet ministers have resigned in recent weeks, including the shocking exit last month of Chrystia Freeland as deputy prime minister and finance minister.

Freeland, who until recently was a longtime staunch ally of Trudeau, publicly blamed the prime minister for her decision to resign, which she announced hours before she was set to announce the government’s fall economic update. Her resignation letter stated she was “at odds” with Trudeau over recent economic policy decisions.

It marks a stunning turnaround for Trudeau after months of defiance in the face of mounting opposition from MPs within and outside his party and among voters.

Trudeau said his announcement is meant to give a “fresh start” to the Parliament with the prorogation and without him in the equation as the Liberal leader, “it should also decrease the level of polarization that we’re seeing right now in the House and in Canadian politics.”

0:53 Trudeau outlines his ‘one regret’ as Prime Minister

Over the past few months, the Liberals saw the end of its supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP and lost the backing of the Bloc Quebecois, which had helped the government survive multiple non-confidence motions but failed to advance its own policy priorities.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said after Freeland’s resignation that his party would no longer keep the government afloat, and vowed his own non-confidence motion after the House of Commons was set to return on Jan. 27.

The Conservatives, which is currently enjoying support from close to half of Canadian voters in the polls, has also promised to bring the government down at the earliest opportunity after failing several attempts last year.

Trudeau was once seen as the saviour of the Liberal Party, which rallied around him to win a majority government in the 2015 election following its crushing defeat and fall to third place behind the NDP four years earlier.

But an Ipsos poll for Global News released Dec. 20 suggests Trudeau’s popularity has since plummeted to 23 per cent – just one point ahead of the record-low support for former Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff during the 2011 election.

The poll also found that a majority of Canadians, 53 per cent, now want to see an early election this year.

A federal election must be held no later than October 2025 under Canadian law.

Trudeau said his “one regret” as leader was not being able to introduce electoral reform, so that Canadians could choose a second or third choice on the same ballot.

Story continues below advertisement

“I could not change unilaterally without support of other parties our electoral system; that wouldn’t have been responsible,” he said.

Trudeau ran in 2015 on a promise that it would be the last election held under Canada’s first past the post voting system. He announced the decision not to pursue electoral change in 2017, while his party still held a majority government and did not require support from other parties to pass legislation.

Reaction to Trudeau’s resignation

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Trudeau’s resignation is to “trick voters” months before the next election.

“Canadians desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved today that Justin Trudeau is finally leaving, but what has really changed?” Poilievre said in a video posted on his official X account Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

He questioned the timing of the announcement, saying Liberal MPs’ only objection appears to be that Trudeau is no longer popular enough to win an election and keep the party in power.

“They want to protect their pensions and paycheque by sweeping their hated leader under the rug months before an election to trick you and then do it all over again.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh released a statement, saying Trudeau’s Liberals have let Canadians down and they don’t deserve another chance, regardless of who the leader is.

“The problem is not just Justin Trudeau. It’s every minister that’s been calling the shots. It’s every Liberal MP that looked down their nose at Canadians who are worried about high costs or crumbling health care.”

Speaking to reporters, Singh reiterated on Monday that the NDP will vote to topple the Liberal government as soon as there is a non-confidence vote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that in the face of incoming U.S. tariffs, Canada needs to demonstrate “stability and strength at this critical moment” without mentioning Trudeau’s resignation.

“Now more than ever, the interests of Canadian workers and families need to come before political or party ambitions,” he said on X.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said on X: “While we didn’t always agree, I want to thank Justin Trudeau for his service. We worked on many important issues including partnering to lower the cost of childcare for families.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added: “We must come together to protect Canadian workers and businesses against US tariff threats.”

In a post on X, Freeland thanked Trudeau for his years of service to Canada and Canadians and wished him and his family “the very best.”

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Canadians should be thankful for Trudeau’s dedication and service to the country for so many years.

“From helping Canadians in times of need to reshaping our country’s industrial landscape & seizing generational opportunities, Canada can look forward to the future with confidence,” Champagne said on X.