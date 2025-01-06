Surrey home perforated with bullets in overnight shooting

Police are investigating after someone opened fire at a Surrey, B.C., home overnight.
In a media release, Surrey police said the resident of a home on 128 Street near 71st Avenue arrived home around 1 a.m. on Monday to find bullet holes in the house.
Surrey Police Service take charge after 6 year fight
Police believe the shots were fired between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday. No one was home at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502.
