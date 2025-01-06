Surrey home perforated with bullets in overnight shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after someone opened fire at a Surrey, B.C., home overnight.

In a media release, Surrey police said the resident of a home on 128 Street near 71st Avenue arrived home around 1 a.m. on Monday to find bullet holes in the house.

2:00 Surrey Police Service take charge after 6 year fight

Police believe the shots were fired between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday. No one was home at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502.