Crime

Surrey home perforated with bullets in overnight shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
A bullet home seen in a Surrey home on Monday, Jan. 06, 2025. View image in full screen
A bullet home seen in a Surrey home on Monday, Jan. 06, 2025. Global News
Police are investigating after someone opened fire at a Surrey, B.C., home overnight.

In a media release, Surrey police said the resident of a home on 128 Street near 71st Avenue arrived home around 1 a.m. on Monday to find bullet holes in the house.

Police believe the shots were fired between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday. No one was home at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502.

