Man accused of killing girlfriend, her father in Halifax was wanted in Toronto shooting

The man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her father on New Year’s Eve in Halifax, before dying by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was wanted in Toronto for a 2019 nightclub shooting.
Halifax Regional Police confirmed Friday that Matthew Costain, 39, was the same man identified by Toronto police as a suspect in the Aug. 5, 2019 shooting. Four people were injured in the gunfire, according to a news release from the Toronto Police Service at the time. The force confirmed that warrant was still active.
According to Halifax police, Cora-Lee Smith, 40, and her 73-year-old father, Bradford Downey, were found shot in a vehicle on Gottingen Street on Dec. 31, 2024.
According to Halifax Regional Police, Costain was found a few hours later deceased at the Halifax Commons. Police said Costain and Smith were in a relationship, and said the case was linked to intimate partner violence.
