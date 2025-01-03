Menu

Crime

Man accused of killing girlfriend, her father in Halifax was wanted in Toronto shooting

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman, her father fatally shot by man in intimate partner violence attack: Halifax police'
Woman, her father fatally shot by man in intimate partner violence attack: Halifax police
Halifax police say a woman and her father were killed by her boyfriend on New Year’s Eve. The suspect also died by gunshot. Police believe the tragedy was the result of intimate partner violence. Jake Webb reports.
The man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her father on New Year’s Eve in Halifax, before dying by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was wanted in Toronto for a 2019 nightclub shooting.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed Friday that Matthew Costain, 39, was the same man identified by Toronto police as a suspect in the Aug. 5, 2019 shooting. Four people were injured in the gunfire, according to a news release from the Toronto Police Service at the time. The force confirmed that warrant was still active.

According to Halifax police, Cora-Lee Smith, 40, and her 73-year-old father, Bradford Downey, were found shot in a vehicle on Gottingen Street on Dec. 31, 2024.

According to Halifax Regional Police, Costain was found a few hours later deceased at the Halifax Commons. Police said Costain and Smith were in a relationship, and said the case was linked to intimate partner violence.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

