New year reset: weekend wellness for a fresh start

It’s Saturday morning (finally!). The sunlight streams through your window and the scent of fresh eucalyptus fills the air from a diffuser. You slip into your comfiest pair of fluffy slippers and sink into your favourite chair. It might be the perfect time to make a delicious matcha to get your antioxidant fix, or try out the latest innovative beauty device (someone told you red light therapy is all the craze). As much as weekends are for busy brunches and hazy nights out in the city, they’re also prime pamper time so you feel rejuvenated and ready to conquer anything the upcoming week throws your way (because there’s truly nothing you can’t handle!).

Silicone Scalp Massager Brush This soft silicone scalp massaging shampoo brush will give you a deep clean while removing dandruff and itchiness. Designed for wellness, it helps relieve stress, improves blood circulation, and stimulates hair growth – making it a staple for spa nights at home. $12.99 on Amazon

Red Light Therapy Wand for Face and Neck This red light therapy wand is perfect for anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of light therapy without the commitment of pricier devices. Compact enough to be used anywhere, this trusty wand will be your go-to beauty tool for combating wrinkles and treating mild to moderate inflammatory acne. $49.99 on Amazon

Revitalizing Shower Filter Not everyone realizes the significant impact high-quality water has on your wellness. The AquaBliss shower filter rejuvenates your skin, hair, and nails from the very first use by neutralizing odours, balancing pH levels, and infusing beneficial minerals, while providing powerful filtration against chemicals like chlorine and pesticides. $64.28 on Amazon

Casper Sleep Glow Night Light Calm, cozy nights in just got better with this glow night light from Casper. This little light is the perfect companion for a peaceful night’s sleep, gently illuminating your path with its sleep mode setting. With its clever motion sensor and ambient light sensor, it ensures you get just the right amount of light without waking anyone or disrupting your rest. $29.6 on Amazon

Studio Pro Scent Diffuser Sleek and functional, this studio pro scent diffuser from Hotel Collection will create a peaceful ambiance and elevate your home’s atmosphere. Grab it while it’s 83% off! $74.00 at Hotel Collection (was $440.00)

Peppermint Halo This one goes with me wherever I go (and conveniently fits into any small shoulder bag). This bestseller from Saje is blended from peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary and will give you a cooling, tingling sensation. It’s an absolute life-saver for headache relief and is always a refreshing pick me up when I’m on the go. $33 at Saje

Room to Relax This bestselling collection of de-stressing blends is your secret to a peaceful, calming home. Let the soothing essential oils work their magic, melting away stress and filling your space with tranquility. $54 at Saje

Ghlee Lip Balm Made from ghee—a superfood clarified butter widely used in South Asian cuisine—this ultra-nourishing lip balm combines the goodness of clean ghee, mango seed butter, and vitamin E to hydrate and protect your lips. With its rich, natural ingredients, it offers a luxurious, moisture-locking experience for soft, smooth lips. $16.00 at Ghlee

Ippodo Matcha If you’re trying to cut back on caffeine, this ceremonial grade matcha from Ippodo is a must-try. Praised for its smooth, umami-rich flavour with just a subtle hint of astringency, this blend is perfect for first-time matcha drinkers, as recommended by the brand itself. Originating in Japan, high-grade matcha is a powerhouse for your health. It boosts metabolism, promotes fat burning, enhances focus and concentration, and is packed with antioxidants. Buy on Amazon

Self-Cleaning Sanitizing Water Bottle This bottle is a game-changer for staying hydrated. With its innovative self-cleaning technology, it not only helps you drink more water but also purifies it and eliminates bacteria to ensuring you’re sipping on fresh, clean H20 all day long. $124.99 on Amazon

Ginger Wellness Shot Packed with a spicy kick, the fiery ginger wellness shot is my secret weapon for a boost of immunity and energy. Made with organic, vegan ingredients, these little shots are as good for your body as they are for your taste buds. Bottoms up! $47.88 on Amazon

Traditional Medicinals Organic Relaxation Herbal Tea Unwind and relax with a warm cup of calming tea from Traditional Medicinals, crafted from soothing herbs that ease your mind and calm your senses. With each sip, feel the stress melt away, making it the perfect remedy to unwind after a long day. $29.99 on Amazon

Monarch Cypress Microfiber Plush-Lined Robe Fluffy, warm, and incredibly luxurious, this Monarch robe is the same one used by prestigious 5-star hotels like The Five Seasons. Voted “Favourite Spa Robe Manufacturer” three years in a row by American Spa Magazine, this robe will give you a truly indulgent experience every time you slip into it. $236.73 on Amazon

Infrared Sauna This gorgeous wooden sauna is an investment that will pay you back in health benefits over and over again. The pros are endless – detoxification, better skin health, stress relief, and improved sleep, among others. It comfortably fits two people and makes an impressive addition to any home fitness room. $2955.53 on Amazon (was $3248.7)

