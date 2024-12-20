B.C. ‘fake nurse’ Brigitte Cleroux in court for sentencing on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who posed as a nurse to work at a B.C. hospital could be sentenced on Friday.

When she appeared in court earlier this month, Brigitte Cleroux, who does not have a nursing degree, made a brief and tearful statement in court apologizing to the courts, public and patients.

“By my pleading guilty, I did so because I was remorseful and ashamed by what I had done,” she told the court.

“I wish the victims to heal and apologize for being involved in their care when I shouldn’t have. I recognize that me practising as an unlicensed nurse causes damage to the medical system because the patients deserved to be cared for by licensed medical professionals. Only then can they feel safe.”

Cleroux worked at the B.C. Women’s Hospital between June 1, 2020, and June 23, 2021, when she was fired over her false credentials.

According to a ruling posted in July 2023, her work involved about 1,150 patients. Previous filings indicate she directly gave care to 899 patients in her time at the hospital.

In July, Cleroux pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to the time she faked being a nurse in B.C.

The charges include fraud and assaulting patients who didn’t give their consent while she injected them with drugs with no medical credentials.

Cleroux, who originally hails from Gatineau, Que., was sentenced to seven years in prison in April 2022 after pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, impersonation and using forged documents over a similar scheme in Ottawa.

The Crown is asking for an eight-year sentence. With the seven-year sentence in Ontario, that would be a total of 15 years.

The defence is asking for five to six years, to run at the same time as the seven-year Ontario sentence, which would add another two to three years to her current sentence.

More to come.