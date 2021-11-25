Woman accused of impersonating nurse at B.C. Woman’s Hospital
Vancouver Police have arrested a woman accused of using a real nurse’s name and passing herself off as a qualified professional at one of B.C.’s premier medical facilities. Brigitte Cleroux faces fraud and impersonation charges after working a year at B.C. Women’s Hospital under another name. Police and the Provincial Health Services Authority are trying to figure out how many patients she may have treated in that time. Aaron McArthur reports.