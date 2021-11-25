Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 25 2021 9:17pm
01:52

Woman accused of impersonating nurse at B.C. Woman’s Hospital

Vancouver Police have arrested a woman accused of using a real nurse’s name and passing herself off as a qualified professional at one of B.C.’s premier medical facilities. Brigitte Cleroux faces fraud and impersonation charges after working a year at B.C. Women’s Hospital under another name. Police and the Provincial Health Services Authority are trying to figure out how many patients she may have treated in that time. Aaron McArthur reports.

Advertisement

Video Home