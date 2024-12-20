British solider who had 14 drinks guilty of manslaughter in Toronto bar fight death

Send this page to someone via email

A British solider has been found guilty of manslaughter following a 2023 bar fight in Toronto that eventually led to a man’s death.

A jury delivered its verdict to Craig Gibson in a Toronto courtroom on Friday, where last week he had been testifying he was acting in self-defence when he fought with Brett Sheffield, 38, at the Locals Only bar on King Street in August 2023.

Gibson, who was on trial for manslaughter, pled not guilty to the charge. The jury had deliberated for less than a day before delivering its verdict Friday.

“He used max force when he didn’t have to – his response was disproportionate,” assistant Crown attorney Andrew Gibbons told the jury during closing submissions Tuesday.

“When you rely on totality of the evidence, you will find it wasn’t self-defence. He assaulted Mr. Sheffield because he was intent on a fight.”

Gibson was with group of soldiers during time of fight

On Aug. 27, 2023, Gibson said he and about a dozen other British soldiers, who had been competing in Thunder Bay, stopped in Toronto for a two-day layover before returning to Scotland.

The next day, they did touristy stuff including going by the Rogers Centre, where they learned the baseball team had a “match” that night. He testified on Dec. 11, 2024, they all bought Blue Jays merchandise before going back to the hotel to change.

Gibson, a six-foot-three-inch corporal who was 28 at the time, said he paired his newly–purchased Hawaiian Blue Jays shirt and his Scottish kilt and went downtown.

About 90 minutes later, he and a fellow soldier left the platoon and the two eventually ended up at Locals Only around 10 p.m., where they met Sheffield and his group from Winnipeg, who were also in Toronto on business. Shortly after, Sheffield ordered a round of drinks for the bar.

Video surveillance shown in court captured Gibson drinking five shots of Jameson whisky in succession. Gibson explained he did it “just to be funny,” saying that growing up in Scotland, there wasn’t much to do.

“I started drinking in high school. It was regular to drink half a bottle of whisky,” he said.

Gibson testified he spent the next hour speaking with his colleague and a co-worker of Sheffield’s named Emily, whom he said he flirted with, and said he got along well with all of Sheffield’s group.

After 11 p.m., Gibson said Sheffield approached him and put something under his nose, believing it to be cocaine. He testified he refused, and that Sheffield walked away.

Later on, Gibson said he was dancing with Emily after that and noticed Sheffield glancing over and noticed something was different, and Sheffield’s mood had changed.

Gibson testified at one point, he went up to Sheffield and put his arms around him and he said, “Hands off.” He also said he went up to a friend of Sheffield’s and said, “Your boss man just put coke in my face,” explaining to him it wasn’t proper and said the army conducts random drug tests.

“I said if I told them a random man put cocaine in my face, it’s not going to fly,” he said.

‘Now you’ve asked for it’

Moments later, Gibson said Sheffield motioned at him from the bar and went over and said, “What’s up?” saying that Sheffield told him he wanted to see him outside.

Gibson testified he wasn’t really sure why he was getting threatened, but said he baited Sheffield by walking to the door and saying, “Come outside and kill me.” Gibson said he thought it was bravado and just thought he was bluffing.

Gibson told court that Sheffield then pointed his finger at him.

“I turned around, reading his lips and hearing threats. I remember seeing ‘stabbed’. Again, I’m thinking, he’s just upped his bluff.”

Gibson said he then turned around and said to Sheffield, “Let’s go, idiot,” to which Sheffield responded, “Now you’ve asked for it.”

Gibson testified because Sheffield mentioned the word “stabbed,” he looked at Sheffield’s right hand and remembered seeing him taking his jacket off.

It was 11:20 p.m. when video surveillance captured the two men getting into an altercation as they were standing near the bar.

Gibson gestured to Sheffield that he wanted to go outside but Sheffield, whose back is to Gibson, did not follow. Gibson then tugged on Sheffield’s shift a number of times. Finally, Sheffield turned around and Gibson struck Sheffield with his elbow in the neck and head before Sheffield fell backwards, hitting the bar before collapsing on the floor.

Gibson said Sheffield was not going down so he tried again and pushed him because he thought he had a knife. He added that he was holding him so Sheffield could not use the knife and said he looked dazed and was swaying.

Once the two men were separated, Gibson said he was asked to leave the bar and went outside with his colleague. His colleague tried to get back into the bar realizing he’d left his phone inside but neither could get back in.

“At this point, I had no idea he was hurt,” he said. “I was just defending myself.”

Sheffield was rushed to hospital where he died two days later from a ruptured artery in his neck which caused blunt force trauma.

Despite having consumed 14 to 15 drinks while at “Locals Only,” Gibson testified he was in control.

Defence attorney Adam Weisberg told the jury during closing submissions Gibson felt a stabbing was imminent.

“He chose to strike Mr. Sheffield. He thought that would be the best way to deal with the threat. He didn’t think he would die. He didn’t intend to kill Mr. Sheffield,” he said.

“He was entitled to react the way he did to the initial threat. He believed Mr. Sheffield was reaching for a knife and he was defending himself. This is a clear case of self defence.”

Gibbons urged the jury to reject that theory.

“A reasonable person would have foreseen the danger of causing bodily harm. Gibson struck him on the head and neck multiple times with his elbow and fist, he struck him hard, he tried to knock him out,” he said, adding Gibson was the instigator.

“Sheffield turned his back to Gibson four times, Gibson tugged on his shirt four times. He had the option to end the conflict. It’s not reasonable for Gibson to use the force he used in the context of something he was responsible for causing. Gibson said Sheffield uttered the words stabbed. He could have stopped pursuing a fight. Even at the last moment, Gibson had options, he could have easily stepped back.”

Gibbons added Gibson held Sheffield by the hair while he was in a “ragdoll” state.

“He wasn’t acting in self defence. His assault on Mr. Sheffield was unlawful and caused his death,” he said.

“You should find that the Crown has proven Gibson is guilty of manslaughter in respect to the killing of Brett Sheffield.”

Gibson remains out on bail. The maximum sentence for being convicted of manslaughter is life imprisonment. A date for a sentencing hearing will be set in January.