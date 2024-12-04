British soldier on trial for manslaughter at Ontario bar hears from victim’s co-worker

Emily Chandler had only been working for Next Gen Digital Solutions for two months when she went on a business trip to Toronto on Aug. 28, 2023, with her boss Brett Sheffield and a few others.

Chandler, testifying at the manslaughter trial for Craig Gibson, said she, Sheffield and three other colleagues who were visiting Toronto decided to go to “Locals Only” bar on King Street after dinner and arrived around 9:20 p.m.

The co-workers had earlier gone for happy hour at a Mexican restaurant near the Westin Hotel where they were staying. Chandler said her colleagues had been drinking steadily since the afternoon though she described herself as being more restrained.

It was while they were hanging out at “Locals Only” that they met Craig Gibson, a British soldier, and his friend who were also visiting Toronto. The pair came in around 10 p.m. after the baseball game. Gibson was wearing a kilt and a Hawaiian shirt and she noticed they had a British or Scottish accent.

Chandler testified that the two groups were all getting along and described Gibson as friendly. Sheffield bought shots for the entire bar, she recalled. She testified after more than an hour with Gibson, she went to the washroom and prior to that, everyone was having a good time and only witnessed the end of the incident.

“I had no idea what led to the altercation,” she said.

The jury was shown video from the bar showing Chandler flirting and play fighting with Gibson, who at times had his arm around her waist, while Sheffield could be seen dancing around in the background or mingling with the group.

It was 11:20 p.m. when video surveillance captured the two men getting into an altercation as they were standing near the bar.

Gibson gestured to Sheffield that he wanted to go outside but Sheffield whose back is to Gibson, did not follow. Gibson then tugged on Sheffield’s shift a number of times. Finally, Sheffield turned around and Gibson struck Sheffield with his elbow in the neck and head before Sheffield fell backwards, hitting the bar before collapsing on the floor.

Sheffield was rushed to hospital and died two days later from his injuries.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Adam Weisberg asked Chandler if she knew Sheffield was using cocaine that night. She said she knew he had cocaine on him but didn’t see him take it though she agreed after seeing video surveillance, it was clear he was not hiding it.

Weisberg also suggested that Chandler’s flirting with Gibson seemed to bother Sheffield.

“I don’t remember that,” she replied.

Weisberg suggested that Sheffield pulled her aside to get her away from Gibson. “I don’t think that was the case,” she said, adding she didn’t believe Sheffield was bothered that she was paying so much attention to Gibson.

“Perhaps he was being protective and looking out for my best interests,” she concluded.

Ethan Moulton, who testified via Zoom from New Brunswick, said he was also a patron at the “Locals Only” that night. His friend told him to move out of the way because there was a fight.

Moulton told the court he saw Gibson in a kilt and floral shirt punching Sheffield. He added that Sheffield did not react.

Weisberg has already suggested that his client was acting in self-defence. Gibson has pleaded not guilty.