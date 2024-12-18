Alouettes trade Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo to Elks for rights to McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

This wasn’t how Cody Fajardo saw his tenure with the Montreal Alouettes ending.

Montreal dealt the 2023 Grey Cup MVP to the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday for the rights to veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, a two-time CFL champion.

“Not the way I imagined ending this chapter as I was hoping the book ended in Montreal,” Fajardo wrote on his Instagram account. “But life throws you curveballs, and champions adapt.

“Although short and sweet these past two seasons were unforgettable. The blood, sweat, and tears poured into this game were all worth it the moment we lifted that Grey Cup as a team. Those memories, the brotherhood, and the fans who showed up for us every step of the way will stay with me forever.”

Bethel-Thompson completed his first season with Edmonton and is slated to become a free agent Feb. 11. That means Montreal will have until then to negotiate exclusively with Bethel-Thompson, after which the veteran quarterback will be able to entertain all other offers.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson is seen at Commonwealth Stadium in September 2024. Global News

Fajardo has one year remaining on his current deal but with a $200,000 bonus due Jan. 15 he could be asked to redo the contract. The trade, though, is essentially is a swap of backup quarterbacks as both teams have recently committed long-term to young starters.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In November, Montreal signed Davis Alexander to a multi-year deal, then earlier this month Edmonton did the same with Canadian Tre Ford.

“Cody is an accomplished CFL quarterback who will bring valuable experience to our locker room and organization,” Edmonton general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement. “We believe Cody can help this team and push Tre Ford to be the most successful quarterback he can be.”

2:42 Tre Ford speaks at news conference after re-signing with the Elks

Fajardo, 32, spent the last two seasons with Montreal, compiling a 16-12-1 record as a starter. Reuniting with head coach Jason Maas, Fajardo led the Alouettes to the ’23 Grey Cup, earning MVP honours in the club’s 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after completing 21-of-26 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Fajardo appeared in 14 regular-season games with Montreal this past season, completing 268-of-364 passes (73.6 per cent) for 3,105 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But Alexander went 4-0 when injuries sidelined Fajardo.

In his Instagram post, Fajardo thanked his former Alouettes teammates, the coaching staff “and everyone behind the scenes.”

“I’m grateful for your belief in me and the opportunity to be part of something special,” he said. “And to the passionate Montreal fans – you are truly one of a kind.

“Playing for you has been an honour I will never forget. Merci Montreal.”

Fajardo is a nine-year CFL veteran, having also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The six-foot-four, 236-pound Bethel-Thompson threw for 3,748 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 16 games with Edmonton last season. He was part of two Grey Cup-winning teams over five seasons with Toronto (2017, 2022).

Story continues below advertisement

“McLeod is a veteran in the CFL and he could be a great backup for our team,” said Montreal GM Danny Maciocia. “I thank Cody for his two years in Montreal; he has been a true leader both in the locker room and on the field.

“I wish him the best of luck in Edmonton.”

Bethel-Thompson spent the ’23 season with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League. He led the league in passing with 2,433 yards.

During his time with Toronto (2017-19, 2021-22), Bethel-Thompson, 36, threw for 13,261 yards and 70 touchdowns while starting 46-of-74 games. In 2022, he led the CFL with 4,731 passing yards and had 23 TDs.