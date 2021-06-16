Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 16 2021 4:46pm
01:47

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Cody Fajardo shares love of baseball

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Cody Fajardo speaks about his love for baseball ahead of the Regina Red Sox’s virtual gala on Thursday.

