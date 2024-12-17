Menu

Crime

Group brings free self-defence classes to Vancouver’s Chinatown

By Kristen Robinson & Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 9:28 pm
1 min read
Vancouver organization offering free self-defence courses
WATCH: With random attacks and other incidents of street violence seemingly on the rise, a Vancouver community policing organization is now offering free self-defence courses to the most vulnerable people. Kristen Robinson reports.
Vancouver’s Chinese Community Policing Centre has launched a series of free workshops teaching the basics of self-defence to people who are most vulnerable.

The program, dubbed Project Shield, held its first session on Tuesday, aimed at people aged 55 and older.

“They have to believe in themselves, they have to believe that they can get out of this situation if they’re put in one, not panic,” said Ryan Diaz, who teaches the classes from his Chinatown combat sports gym.

“They have to believe they’re a lot stronger than they think.”

Chinatown business blames crime and street disorder for their move
The program comes amid heightened community concerns in the wake of several high-profile violent incidents in downtown Vancouver.

“I always think that I might be too old or too fragile, weak so at least I know how to hit and then how to protect myself,” said Cecilia Leung, one of the seniors participating in Tuesday’s class.

“It’s very important because I walk a lot,” added Julie Lee, a Chinatown resident and volunteer at the Community Policing Centre.

Tuesday’s class was the first of five free workshops, which will also be open to children, youth and women.

