Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Another smash-and-grab jewelry store heist in Ontario shopping centre, hammers used

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 5:25 pm
2 min read
Video posted on social media shows six people running from the Chow Thai Fook jewelry store in Fairview Mall as what appeared to be security guards follow while filming.
Video posted on social media shows six people running from the Chow Thai Fook jewelry store in Fairview Mall as what appeared to be security guards follow while filming. Amonka88 / Youtube
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say they are concerned by the rising number of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores after another one occurred in the area on Monday.

“We can tell you that TPS is concerned about the significant rise in jewelry store robberies across the city,” Const. Cindy Chung told Global News in an emailed statement.

“As of last week, 43 jewelry store robberies had been reported in 2024, compared to 21 during the same period last year—an increase of approximately 105 per cent. “

The robbery at Fairview Mall on Monday was one of a number involving a group of people using hammers in the Greater Toronto Area this month.

On Monday, police say officers were dispatched to Fairview Mall shortly after 1 p.m. after a robbery had been reported involving hammers at a jewelry store.

Story continues below advertisement

Video posted on social media shows six people running from the Chow Thai Fook jewelry store in what appeared to be security guards follow while filming.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Just minutes later, a suspect vehicle was involved in a collision just outside the mall, which is located in the city’s north end.

Thieves ran out of the vehicle after the two-vehicle collision at Fairview Mall Drive and Don Mills Road.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery itself but the driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This latest robbery follows on the heels of similar robberies which occurred in Hamilton, Toronto and Markham over the first week of December.

On Dec. 5, four people were charged after a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Hamilton Thursday night, according to police.

In that case, a vehicle was rammed into the front of the store before the suspects pointed a gun at the store’s owner and as the thieves smashed the display cases.

The store owner was hurt, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

A day earlier, 12 people were involved in a smash-and-heist involving hammers at LukFuk Jewellery in Markville Shopping Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Six were arrested after one of the vehicles involved in the robbery was involved in a collision outside of the shopping centre.

At the time of the incident, which was also caught on camera, police announced that they were looking for six other people in connection with the incident.

Click to play video: '5 sought after brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Richmond Hill'
5 sought after brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Richmond Hill

That incident followed on the heels of another daylight robbery at the Peoples Jewellers store in Hillcrest Mall on Dec. 2.

Police were left looking for five suspects after thieves used hammers to break glass and steal items from the store in Richmond Hill.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices