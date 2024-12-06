Smash and grabs: Latest Ontario jewellery store robbery leads to 5 arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are under arrest after a smash and grab robbery at a jewellery store in Hamilton Thursday night, police say.

The robbery, which happened in the Ancaster neighbourhoood, is the third this week across Ontario’s most populated region.

Hamilton police said at roughly 8:50 p.m. Dec. 5, a vehicle reversed through the front window of the business. The suspects pointed a gun at the store’s owner before smashing the display cases. The store owner was hurt, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five people were arrested, Hamilton police said.

Shortly after noon in Markham Wednesday, York Regional Police were called to a robbery at a jewellery store near McCowan Road and Highway 7. Police said they were told suspects were using hammers to smash glass cases.

As officers were close to arriving at the scene, they were told a white Honda Civic, believed to be one of the suspect vehicles, rear-ended another vehicle at McCowan Road and Highway 7.

Multiple occupants fled from the vehicle and officers engaged in a brief foot pursuit. Four suspects were quickly arrested. Two other suspects were located hiding in the washroom of a nearby food establishment.

The Honda Civic was reported stolen on Nov. 10 from Toronto. A beige sport utility vehicle is believed to be the second suspect vehicle involved in the incident.

Investigators are currently seeking at least six additional male suspects, four of which were directly involved in the robbery and at least two acting as getaway drivers.

Meanwhile, at roughly 4 p.m. on Monday in Richmond Hill, police responded to a jewellery store robbery in the area of Yonge Street and Carrville Road. Four suspects entered the store and demanded cash. The fifth suspect remained in the vehicle while the robbery took place.

One suspect assaulted an employee, police said, while the three other suspects smashed open jewellery display cases. They stole a quantity of jewellery and fled to an awaiting Nissan Maxima. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Each investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.