6 arrested, 6 sought after smash-and-grab jewelry store heist in Ontario

Six people have been arrested while six others remain wanted in connection with a daring smash-and-grab heist at a jewelry store in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon, according to York Regional Police.

Videos released on social media show around 10 people kicking and tearing out the windows of LukFuk Jewellery in Markville Shopping Centre at around noon.

Police say they were also using hammers to smash out the glass windows which is located near McCowan Road and Highway 7.

As officers were about to arrive at the mall, police say a white Honda Civic, believed to be one of the suspect vehicles, rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of McCowan Road and Highway 7.

The car quickly emptied out as the suspects ran but police say officers nabbed four of them before they caught up with two others in the washroom of a nearby restaurant.

Police did not say how many people were inside the vehicle that was rear-ended but they did note that the occupants were left with minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Honda Civic was reported stolen in Toronto last month. Police say a number of the alleged robbers were also travelling inside a beige SUV as well.

Four teens from Toronto between the ages of 15 and 17, as well as 19-year-old men from Toronto and Mississauga, were arrested and have been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police note that four of the people arrested and charged in this case were out on bail.

“Investigators are currently seeking at least six additional male suspects, four of which were directly involved in the robbery and at least two acting as getaway drivers,” a police statement says.