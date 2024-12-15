Menu

The Curator

Hosting 101: Must-haves for the perfect party

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 15, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
With these top-notch finds, you'll be the hostess with the mostest in absolutely no time. View image in full screen
With these top-notch finds, you'll be the hostess with the mostest in absolutely no time.
Who doesn’t adore a good party? This holiday season, we’re looking forward to all the mingling and entertaining, which can of course only be done with the most elegant silverware, stunning decorations, and the most premium charcuterie platters on the market. Creating the perfect atmosphere for your beloved guests doesn’t have to be hard. With these top-notch finds, you’ll be the hostess with the mostest in absolutely no time.

 

Table Runner
An elegant table runner sets the mood beautifully, and this affordable ivory one, soft as cotton, will grace your table with charm for countless special occasions to come.
$15.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray
Your guests will swoon at the sight of a spread on this gorgeous platter. Made from premium bamboo and even features a hidden drawer with cheese knives and cocktail forks. This board set has everything you need to create a stunning charcuterie masterpiece that’s as fun to serve as it is to eat.
$69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

The Wine and Cheese Board Deck: 50 Pairings to Sip and Savour: Cards
To assist you in becoming a charcuterie connoisseur, this wine and cheese board deck shows you 50 delectable pairings. You’ll never run out of ideas for hosting friends or enjoying date night at home.
$27.99 on Amazon

 

UPPLAGA 18-piece dinnerware set
These stunning plates from Ikea are elegant enough for any holiday get together. Made from porcelain and featuring soft ruffled edges, prepare for plenty of dinnerware compliments!
$69.99 at Ikea
Story continues below advertisement

 

Stainless Steel Gold Flatware Set
Nothing screams high-class like a gold flatware set. Elevate your dining experience with this stunning 40-piece set, designed to dazzle your guests every time you entertain.
$59.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Pearl Napkin Rings
These pearl napkin rings are the hosting accessory you didn’t know you needed (but now you’ll never go without!). They add a perfect holiday sparkle to any dinner table.
$23.99 on Amazon

Eucalyptus Garlands – $32.99

Gold Metal Vase – $34.99 

Story continues below advertisement

Happy New Year Decorations 2025 Kit – $25.99

 

Mini Balloons Cake Topper
These mini balloon cake toppers are perfect for adding a bit of flair to your holiday desserts. Gorgeous to look at and will make every bite a little sweeter.
$14.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)

 

3 Tiered Plastic Serving Tray
Serve up all the festive snacks in this 3 tiered serving tray, designed to perfectly display your treats. From finger foods to holiday desserts, this tray will keep your guests coming back for more.
$38.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)
More Recommendations

 

Black Gold Confetti Balloons
With a mix of glitzy gold, sleek black, and shimmering confetti, these black and gold confetti balloons will be everyone’s favourite spot for holiday photoshoots.
$17.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Multifunctional Cake Stand and Platter
It’s not just a fabulous cake stand – flip over this multifunctional kitchen essential and it turns into a platter – ideal for serving up savory snacks or even displaying a beautiful cheese board.
$62.95 on Amazon

 

Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Set
This fondue set will be the star of the show at your next gathering. Complete with colour-coded forks and temperature control for the perfect dip every time.
$74.55 on Amazon

 

Botanical Garden Place Cards
Add a personal touch to your place settings with these place cards. Featuring a watercolour botanical garden design, they’ll make all your guests feel extra special.
$11.7 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Acrylic Flower Vase
This unique acrylic flower vase holds one bouquet and looks gorgeous as a centre piece on your dinner table – it’s an absolute must-have for any flower-loving hostess.
$26.99 on Amazon

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99

Condiment Server with Lid – $33.98

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
