Hosting 101: Must-haves for the perfect party

Who doesn’t adore a good party? This holiday season, we’re looking forward to all the mingling and entertaining, which can of course only be done with the most elegant silverware, stunning decorations, and the most premium charcuterie platters on the market. Creating the perfect atmosphere for your beloved guests doesn’t have to be hard. With these top-notch finds, you’ll be the hostess with the mostest in absolutely no time.

Table Runner An elegant table runner sets the mood beautifully, and this affordable ivory one, soft as cotton, will grace your table with charm for countless special occasions to come. $15.99 on Amazon

Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Your guests will swoon at the sight of a spread on this gorgeous platter. Made from premium bamboo and even features a hidden drawer with cheese knives and cocktail forks. This board set has everything you need to create a stunning charcuterie masterpiece that’s as fun to serve as it is to eat. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

The Wine and Cheese Board Deck: 50 Pairings to Sip and Savour: Cards To assist you in becoming a charcuterie connoisseur, this wine and cheese board deck shows you 50 delectable pairings. You’ll never run out of ideas for hosting friends or enjoying date night at home. $27.99 on Amazon

UPPLAGA 18-piece dinnerware set These stunning plates from Ikea are elegant enough for any holiday get together. Made from porcelain and featuring soft ruffled edges, prepare for plenty of dinnerware compliments! $69.99 at Ikea

Stainless Steel Gold Flatware Set Nothing screams high-class like a gold flatware set. Elevate your dining experience with this stunning 40-piece set, designed to dazzle your guests every time you entertain. $59.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Pearl Napkin Rings These pearl napkin rings are the hosting accessory you didn’t know you needed (but now you’ll never go without!). They add a perfect holiday sparkle to any dinner table. $23.99 on Amazon

Eucalyptus Garlands – $32.99

Gold Metal Vase – $34.99

Happy New Year Decorations 2025 Kit – $25.99

Mini Balloons Cake Topper These mini balloon cake toppers are perfect for adding a bit of flair to your holiday desserts. Gorgeous to look at and will make every bite a little sweeter. $14.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)

3 Tiered Plastic Serving Tray Serve up all the festive snacks in this 3 tiered serving tray, designed to perfectly display your treats. From finger foods to holiday desserts, this tray will keep your guests coming back for more. $38.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

Black Gold Confetti Balloons With a mix of glitzy gold, sleek black, and shimmering confetti, these black and gold confetti balloons will be everyone’s favourite spot for holiday photoshoots. $17.99 on Amazon

Multifunctional Cake Stand and Platter It’s not just a fabulous cake stand – flip over this multifunctional kitchen essential and it turns into a platter – ideal for serving up savory snacks or even displaying a beautiful cheese board. $62.95 on Amazon

Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Set This fondue set will be the star of the show at your next gathering. Complete with colour-coded forks and temperature control for the perfect dip every time. $74.55 on Amazon

Botanical Garden Place Cards Add a personal touch to your place settings with these place cards. Featuring a watercolour botanical garden design, they’ll make all your guests feel extra special. $11.7 on Amazon

Acrylic Flower Vase This unique acrylic flower vase holds one bouquet and looks gorgeous as a centre piece on your dinner table – it’s an absolute must-have for any flower-loving hostess. $26.99 on Amazon

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99

Condiment Server with Lid – $33.98