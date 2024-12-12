Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee hired as Alberta premier’s top bureaucrat

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief Dale McFee sheds light on resignation'
Edmonton police chief Dale McFee sheds light on resignation
Edmonton police chief Dale McFee says he's proud of what he did during his five and a half years as the city's top cop. But he says the job took its toll. Kabi Moulitharan has more on what's next for the chief, and for the Edmonton Police Service. – Nov 21, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has hired Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee to be her new top bureaucrat.

Starting early next year, McFee is to be deputy minister of executive council and head of the Alberta Public Service.

He has been the capital city’s chief of police since 2019 and has also been in leadership positions with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Police Association.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McFee, who previously worked as a deputy minister for corrections and policing in Saskatchewan and was also the  chief of police in Prince Albert, announced last month he would be leaving his EPS contract early.

McFee was sworn in as Edmonton’s 23rd chief of police on Feb. 1, 2019.

His last day with the EPS will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. His job with the Alberta government begins the following Monday, Feb. 24.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Smith says she has worked with McFee on a number of government initiatives and he’ll bring a fresh perspective to the office.

McFee says he’s deeply committed to the province and to driving positive change in the public service and for all Albertans.

— More to come…

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices