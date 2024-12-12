Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee hired as Alberta premier’s top bureaucrat

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has hired Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee to be her new top bureaucrat.

Starting early next year, McFee is to be deputy minister of executive council and head of the Alberta Public Service.

He has been the capital city’s chief of police since 2019 and has also been in leadership positions with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Police Association.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McFee, who previously worked as a deputy minister for corrections and policing in Saskatchewan and was also the chief of police in Prince Albert, announced last month he would be leaving his EPS contract early.

McFee was sworn in as Edmonton’s 23rd chief of police on Feb. 1, 2019.

His last day with the EPS will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. His job with the Alberta government begins the following Monday, Feb. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith says she has worked with McFee on a number of government initiatives and he’ll bring a fresh perspective to the office.

McFee says he’s deeply committed to the province and to driving positive change in the public service and for all Albertans.

— More to come…

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News