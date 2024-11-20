Menu

Canada

Edmonton Police Service chief Dale McFee announces retirement

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 5:07 pm
2 min read
Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee speaks about two police officers who were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee speaks about two police officers who were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
After five years on the job, Edmonton Police Service chief Dale McFee has announced his retirement.

McFee will retire effective Feb. 21, 2025, according to a Wednesday news release from the Edmonton Police Commission.

McFee was sworn in as Edmonton’s 23rd chief of police on Feb. 1, 2019.

In the coming months, the commission said it will determine the hiring process to select a new chief.

“The commission thanks chief Dale McFee for his dedication, commitment, and many contributions to the EPS and policing in Edmonton,” said a statement from chair John McDougall. “Dale transformed our city’s police service into an organization focused on innovation and delivering policing as an outcome-based public service driven by community safety and well-being.

“As a result, the EPS is now internationally recognized as one of the most innovative police organizations in North America.”

The commission said it hired McFee to lead and transform the police service to become fully committed to innovation, collaboration, partnerships, community approaches, and to building systems that could leverage alternatives to the justice system, where safe and appropriate.

Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023

McFee thanked Edmonton for the opportunity to lead the police force.

“Thank you to the commission who set the vision we have delivered on and fought with us through some tumultuous times. Together we have been impatient for progress, but steadfast in a shared belief about the EPS and the community we serve. This support was essential in allowing us to do our critical work,” McFee said.

“I know that everyone at the EPS will continue forward with this good work.”

McFee was the former chief of police in Prince Albert, Sask., and the former president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. He has also served as the deputy minister of Corrections and Policing in Saskatchewan.

McFee replaced previous police chief Rod Knecht, who served from 2011 to 2019.

The EPS said it will host a media availability following the commission’s public meeting on Thursday.

More to come…

Dale McFee sworn in as Edmonton’s new police chief
