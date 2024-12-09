Vancouver soccer player struck by stray bullet near Ohio university campus

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver student who plays for the Ohio State University men’s soccer team is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet early Sunday morning.

Nathan Demian was off campus when he was shot, the OSU Department of Athletics said in a statement.

“He was an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation. The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time,” the university said.

“Nathan’s family is with him, and the team is extremely close. The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers. The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family and the men’s soccer program in every way possible.”

Columbus police said officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Chittenden Avenue, east of the OSU campus, around 2:22 a.m. and found a victim in serious condition.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

“It appears that two vehicles were chasing each other and one fired at the other, inadvertently striking the victim,” Columbus police said.

Demian is a former member of the Whitecaps youth program.

“Our thoughts are with Nathan, his family and the Buckeyes community,” tje Whitecaps FC MLS Academy posted to social media.

According to Demian’s Soccer Canada profile, the 22-year-old grew up in Langley and has represented Canada at several international youth soccer tournaments, including a FIFA U17 tournament in Brazil in 2019.