Video link
Headline link
The Curator

10 Last-Minute Gifts That Will Arrive on Time

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 12, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered with thoughtful finds. View image in full screen
Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered with thoughtful finds.
Still scrambling for those last-minute Christmas gifts? Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered with thoughtful finds that will arrive on time. From delicious treats to snuggly sweaters, this roundup is packed with everything you need for a cheerful holiday gift exchange. Keep reading to discover our top picks.

 

r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Galinda Glow Drops
You’re going to be popular with these Galinda glow drops by r.e.m beauty. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and peptides to visibly improve complexion, this is the must-have product for Wicked fans and makeup lovers.
$44 at Shopper's Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Chocolate Gift Box
With an assortment of flavours like pretzel clouds, double silk truffles, and sea salt caramels, this delicious chocolate gift box will an irresistible surprise to any giftee.
$52.99 on Amazon

 

Diptyque Limited Edition Set of 5 Miniature Candles
This limited edition miniature candle set by Diptyque. Five enchanting scents in adorable mini jars make this the perfect gift for candle lovers who crave a little indulgence
$135 at Holt Renfrew

 

Estée Lauder Glow Authorities Repair + Lift + Hydrate
For the girlfriend who loves a little pamper time (who doesn’t?), this luxe skincare set from Estée Lauder keeps skin plump and radiant. With hydrating properties, this set is a must-have to stay glowing this winter.
$60 at Shopper's Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

14K Gold Heart Pendant
This heart-shaped pendant from Jennybird is the perfect way to wear your love. It’s timeless, chic, and adds just the right amount of shine to any outfit – a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
$440.00 at Jennybird

Mandy’s Gourmet Salads: Recipes for Lettuce and Life – $35.00

e.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit – $22.00

Jennybird Gia Bangle – $198.00

LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses Building Set – 54.96

Starbucks Holiday Blend Ground Coffee – $9.87

 

Nike Mens Golf Cap
A sporty gift for your active loved one – this Nike hat for men or women is classic, versatile, and ready for workouts or running errands.
$45.99 on Amazon (was $56.01)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater
This classic crew neck makes a great gift for any man in your life. Made from 100% cotton, this might be the perfect sweater for all your mister’s festive family gatherings and photoshoots.
$38.2 on Amazon

 

Nintendo Switch
Level up the fun with a Nintendo Switch – the ultimate console for gaming at home or on the go! With endless adventures to explore, it’s a gift that brings joy to every player, no matter their age.
$355 on Amazon (was $372.95)

 

Under Armour Mens Running Shoes
These Under Armour running shoes combine comfort and performance for every step of your workout. Lightweight and supportive, they provide the perfect blend of style and durability to keep you going mile after mile.
$82.81 on Amazon (was $97.12)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Digital Picture Frame
This digital picture frame is the perfect gift to share heartfelt memories with loved ones throughout the holiday season and beyond. Your giftee will love receiving new photos instantly and reliving cherished moments every time they glance at their frame.
$145 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Beats Solo 4 – $179.93

Apple iPad (10th Generation) – $499.99

Hanes mens Crew Socks – $16.97

Men’s Boxer Briefs – $46.99

Men’s Daily Advanced Face Care Routine – $107.00

More from The Curator
