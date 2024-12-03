Metro Vancouver wants feds to define that ‘flushable’ wipes aren’t really flushable

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver is calling on the federal government to clearly define what should be flushed down the toilet as it continues to deal with the ongoing problem of clogged sewers.

“When wipes and other unflushable products are flushed down the toilet, they can clog pipes and sewers and this leads to an estimated $250 million a year of extra costs across Canada,” Dana Zheng, manager of Metro Vancouver Liquid Waste Source Control told Global News.

“In our region alone, we estimate an additional $2 million per year is spent managing wipes.”

Zheng said people flush these wipes because they are marketed as flushable but they are not.

“They don’t break down like toilet paper and they can cause massive clogs in pipes within homes as well as in our sewers and at our pump stations,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

“And if our sewers and pump stations are clogged with these pipes, they’re not effectively able to convey wastewater, which means that sewage can overflow into homes, onto streets and into the environment.”

0:30 ‘Fatbergs’ removed from pipes in Richmond, B.C. sewers

In October, Metro Vancouver posted photos of fatbergs, which are massive chunks of hardened grease, fat and oil stuck in pipes.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The district said 50 tonnes of fatbergs were recently removed from the sewer system in Richmond.

These were caused by oil and grease being poured down sinks and hardening with products such as ‘flushable wipes’ and then clogging sewers.

Zheng said there is a lack of regulations regarding these wipes.

“For years now, municipalities across Canada have been advocating the federal government to stop manufacturers from using the term ‘flushable’ unless their products are actually flushable,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But the stumbling block is that the federal government doesn’t have a standard definition for what is flushable. So last week, the Metro Vancouver board just approved a staff proposal to call on the federal government to support the development of a flushability standard.”

Zheng added that with this standard they hope there will be legislation or regulation to stop manufacturers from using the term ‘flushable’ unless their products can be flushed down the toilet.

She said the board is submitting a resolution through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, which will be coming up in 2025.