Huge ‘fatbergs’ removed from Richmond, B.C. sewers

Metro Vancouver is warning residents about what happens when too much grease is poured down the sink by sharing some images on social media.

The regional district posted photos of fatbergs, which are massive chunks of hardened grease, fat and oil stuck in pipes.

The district said 50 tonnes of fatbergs were recently removed from the sewer system in Richmond.

Metro Vancouver is reminding residents that if they have any grease or oil that needs to be disposed of to put it in their green bin and not down the sink.

Metro Vancouver shared this image on social media of a fatberg found in Richmond. Metro Vancouver Regional District

In 2017, British engineers said they had found a fatberg that was 250 yards long and weighed as much as 11 double-decker buses.

It took weeks for workers to break up the blob before sucking it out into tankers for disposal at a recycling site.