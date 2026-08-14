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1 comment

  1. U KNOW IT
    August 14, 2026 at 7:56 pm

    RCMP CAN ALL LICK MY F AT CO K !!!

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Bear shot, killed after girl attacked in Maple Ridge was the right one, officials say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 7:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Child attacked by bear in Maple Ridge'
Child attacked by bear in Maple Ridge
FILE: Maple Ridge RCMP issued a warning Sunday afternoon to be extra vigilant about an aggressive bear in the area, after a young girl was mauled. Grace Ke reports.
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The B.C. Conservation Service says the bear that was shot and killed following a bear attack on a three-year-old girl in Maple Ridge was the same bear.

Initially, Maple Ridge RCMP said the bear that was shot in a neighbour’s yard about 30 minutes after the attack was not the same bear, but in an update on Friday, the Conservation Service said it was.

“Following further investigation, including a reassessment of the evidence, additional evidence gathering and DNA analysis, we can now confirm the bear dispatched was in fact the bear responsible for the attack,” Sgt. Jeremy Pauls said in an update on Facebook.

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“No other bears were dispatched in connection to this incident.”

The three-year-old girl was attacked on her back deck on Sunday, Aug. 9, in the 12300 block of 240th Street.

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Anaiyah Lekei had to undergo surgery after the bear clawed and bit her several times on the head, neck and back.

Her mother said she was on her patio when the bear attacked.

“Suddenly, she started screaming just the blood-curdling scream and my husband was able to get to the patio first,” Andrea Lekei said.

“He was able to get the bear off of her. She was under the bear and the bear had already attacked and was mauling her and was about to go down for another bite and he was able to get the bear off of her.”

Anaiyah’s mother and grandmother tried to stop the bleeding with towels while her father scared the bear off, eventually shooting it between the eyes with a bow and arrow.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1602952481436983

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