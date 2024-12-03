Nova Scotia Liberals request recount in leader’s Yarmouth riding

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Liberal leader is seeking a judicial recount in the riding he narrowly lost in last week’s provincial election.

The official agent for Zach Churchill’s campaign says the recount request was submitted by Monday’s deadline for the riding of Yarmouth, which Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton won by just 14 votes.

David Sollows says the request for a recount was made to ensure the integrity of the voting system.

Sollows says there were computer glitches in Yarmouth during the campaign and some of the numbers reported during last Tuesday’s election didn’t align with the final tallies.

The Liberals suffered a stinging defeat and had to give up their role as official Opposition while barely holding on to official party status after being reduced to just two seats, losing 12 of the 14 seats they held going into the election campaign.

Meanwhile, a second recount will automatically be held in the Annapolis riding, where Tory David Bowlby edged past Liberal incumbent Carman Kerr by only seven votes.

The Progressive Conservatives won 43 of the 55 seats in the legislature, the NDP won nine seats, the Liberals held two and an Independent member was re-elected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.