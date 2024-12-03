SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia Liberals request recount in leader’s Yarmouth riding

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2024 9:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia election: Zach Churchill says Liberals ‘fought hard’ despite devastating loss'
Nova Scotia election: Zach Churchill says Liberals ‘fought hard’ despite devastating loss
Zach Churchill said Tuesday that the Liberals “fought hard” despite a devastating loss in the Nova Scotia election, with the party losing Official Opposition status to the NDP. Churchill said he was proud of the campaign the Liberals ran but said he would discuss his future as party leader with the local association and remaining caucus in the days to come.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s Liberal leader is seeking a judicial recount in the riding he narrowly lost in last week’s provincial election.

The official agent for Zach Churchill’s campaign says the recount request was submitted by Monday’s deadline for the riding of Yarmouth, which Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton won by just 14 votes.

David Sollows says the request for a recount was made to ensure the integrity of the voting system.

Sollows says there were computer glitches in Yarmouth during the campaign and some of the numbers reported during last Tuesday’s election didn’t align with the final tallies.

Click to play video: 'NS Election: Liberal leader Zach Churchill'
NS Election: Liberal leader Zach Churchill
Trending Now

The Liberals suffered a stinging defeat and had to give up their role as official Opposition while barely holding on to official party status after being reduced to just two seats, losing 12 of the 14 seats they held going into the election campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a second recount will automatically be held in the Annapolis riding, where Tory David Bowlby edged past Liberal incumbent Carman Kerr by only seven votes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Progressive Conservatives won 43 of the 55 seats in the legislature, the NDP won nine seats, the Liberals held two and an Independent member was re-elected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices