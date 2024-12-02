Menu

Crime

Man charged with stealing school bus, deliberately striking cyclist

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bus driver situation heading into new school year'
Bus driver situation heading into new school year
WATCH FROM AUG 27, 2024: The President of Southland Transportation joined Global News Morning Calgary to talk about the challenge of finding enough drivers to get all the students to school in Calgary – Aug 27, 2024
Calgary police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man following a recent series of school bus thefts.

He is also charged with using the school bus to deliberately strike a cyclist, leaving the person with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the man stole the vehicle from a school bus parking lot at 8815 48 Street Southeast on Nov. 17, 2024.

The bus was recovered later the same day.

However, police say it appears the man gained entry to another parking lot a few days later, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, where he stole the same school bus a second time.

Calgary Police accuse a 20-year-old man of stealing a school bus and using it to deliberately strike a cyclist. View image in full screen
Calgary Police accuse a 20-year-old man of stealing a school bus, twice, and using it to deliberately strike a cyclist. Global News

Investigators say they have obtained CCTV footage of the suspect, who was seen around 4:30 a.m., driving the bus in a reckless manner.

He is accused of using the vehicle to deliberately strike a cyclist in the area of Edmonton Trail and 36 Ave. N.E., before fleeing the scene.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim sustained serious, life-altering injuries.

Police located the bus, unoccupied, around 3:30 a.m. the following day, in a parking lot at 750 9 Ave. Southeast.

The 20-year-old suspect was later arrested and faces a number of charges, including:

  • aggravated assault;
  • theft of a motor vehicle;
  • break and enter to commit motor vehicle theft;
  • failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm; and,
  • failure to comply with court orders.

Police say there were no passengers on the bus during any of the incidents.

The cyclist who was struck continues to recover from injuries sustained in the accident.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the app P3 Tips from your app store.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate 2 fatal traffic incidents'
Calgary police investigate 2 fatal traffic incidents
