Clearwater man charged after stolen school bus crashes in roundabout

A man from Clearwater Township is facing several charges including impaired driving, after a school bus was stolen and involved in a crash on a roundabout on Highway 26 near Stayner.

According to Huronia West OPP, officers responded to a call at around 8 p.m., on May 16. When they arrived on scene, they found a full-sized yellow school bus had been involved in a single-vehicle collision and had suffered damage to the front end. The police investigation revealed the bus was damaged after hitting a light and signage in the roundabout.

Police say there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, and the driver was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the bus had been stolen.

Police have charged 56-year-old Frederick North with a number of offences including impaired driving, possession of stolen property, careless driving and open liquor.

North is scheduled to appear in Collingwood court June 12 to answer to the charges.