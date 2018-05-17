Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with Oro-Medonte shooting
Orillia OPP have arrested three people in connection with a shooting in Oro-Medonte which left one man with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, they responded to a call on May 14, at around 9:20 p.m. When police arrived on the scene at Old Barrie Road in the village of Rugby, they found a 37-year-old Aurora man in a car who had been shot.
The police investigation included a search at an Oro-Medonte residence. During the search, police say they discovered evidence which ultimately led to the arrest of the three suspects.
READ MORE: Man suffered life-threatening injuries after shooting in Oro-Medonte
Police say they have arrested 28-year-old Cory Greenspoon of the Blue Mountains, 63-year-old Larry Parisien and 30-year-old Taylor Mcisack, both from Oro-Medonte. The three suspects have been charged with attempted murder.
According to police they were taken into custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.