Crime

3 arrested after stolen school bus found Tuesday morning: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 8, 2022 11:54 am
generic school bus
File photo. School bus. File Photo / Global News

London, Ont., police say three suspects have been arrested in connection with the overnight theft of a school bus.

Police say the three are all male but it’s not yet clear if they are youths are adults. More information would be provided either Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning, police told Global News.

Read more: Student, bus driver taken to hospital after collision with pickup east of Peterborough

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, police were contacted about a bus that had been stolen overnight from the city’s northeast end. Police did not provide a more specific location.

Police located the bus driving in the city’s west end before it came to stop in the area of Guildwood Boulevard and Richmeadow Road, just northeast of Oxford Street and Hyde Park Road, and three males fled on foot.

Two suspects were arrested by members of the canine unit, police said, and a third was located and arrested by the uniformed division.

The investigation is ongoing.

